Entertainment pundit Nana Frimpong Ziga recently asserted that Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare was the pioneering figure in introducing the ponytail hairstyle in Ghana.

This claim was made during a lively discussion on the popular Saturday night show, United Showbiz.

During the show, Ziga not only highlighted Sinare's contributions to hairstyling but also commented on the legacy of President John Dramani Mahama.

He praised President Mahama, noting that he has rightfully earned a place among Ghana’s most revered leaders, comparing him to influential figures such as Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings.

Ziga expressed his admiration for several notable stakeholders in the creative industry who have publicly backed Mahama’s political endeavours. He also conveyed profound gratitude to the former president for appointing Kalsoume Sinare as Ghana’s ambassador to Spain, recognising her capabilities beyond the entertainment sector. He stated that "

“Kalsoume Sinare is exceptionally qualified for ministerial positions. Many underestimate the potential of creatives in political roles, but she has secured a significant appointment that surpasses our expectations. She will represent us in Spain, and we wish her well.”

Kalsoume Sinare introduced the ponytail hairstyle

Ziga elaborated on Sinare’s influence in the fashion industry, recalling her legacy as the first model featured in the iconic Bengilo advertising campaign.

He mentioned her innovative approach to hairstyling, particularly the ponytail, which went viral online.

"Kalsoume Sinare was the first person to introduce ponytail hairstyle in Ghana, where you apply styling gel and a scarf used to maintain the style overnight."

"The ponytail not only showcases the beauty of the hair but also highlights the facial features."

Kalsoume Sinare get a new appointment

President John Dramani Mahama, in consultation with the Council of State, appointed 15 distinguished Ghanaian citizens as Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and Consuls-General to various nations.

This cohort marked the inaugural set of ambassadorial appointees under Mahama's current administration.

The official announcement was made in a letter dated June 10, 2025, from the Office of the President to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Among the appointments, veteran actress Kalsoume Sinare has been designated as Ghana’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain.

Other notable appointees include Kojo Bonsu, a former Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, who will represent Ghana in the People’s Republic of China, and Nii Amasah Namoale, a former Member of Parliament for the La Dadekotopon Constituency, who is set to lead Ghana’s business interests in Brazil.

Additionally, Hammed Rashid Tunde Ali and Grace El Mahmoud Marabe have been appointed to positions in the United Arab Emirates, with Marabe specifically assigned to Dubai.

Kalsoume Sinare slays in a kente gown

