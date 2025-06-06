Gloria Sarfo, Bukom Banku, and Nikki Samonas have been featured in an upcoming movie, Hero's Ride - Baby Thief

The movie, produced by AI Media in collaboration with Petrosol, blends action, streetwise humour, and socially-conscious storytelling

The movie, expected to be released soon, will also be adapted into a six-part online series to expand its reach on digital platforms

A powerhouse cast featuring some of Ghana's most celebrated actors, including Gloria Sarfo, Andrew Adote, Nikki Samonas, Ben Affat, and Bukom Banku, will headline an upcoming action-comedy film that tackles serious social issues through entertainment

Hero's Ride – Baby Thief, produced by AI Media Limited in partnership with Petrosol, follows Ben, an intelligent Bolt driver who becomes entangled in a criminal conspiracy when a deal involving a stolen baby goes wrong.

Nikki Samonas and Gloria Sarfo feature in latest Ghanaian movie Hero's Ride - Baby Thief. Photo source: @nikkisamonas, @gloriasarfo

The storyline sees Ben team up with friends from his local taxi station to launch a dangerous mission aimed at exposing a powerful child-stealing syndicate, putting their own lives at risk in the process.

The production will debut as a feature film before being adapted into a six-part online series, expanding its reach across digital platforms to capture broader audiences.

The two production partners have already signed an official agreement, demonstrating their commitment to delivering high-quality content.

AI Media, the Ghanaian film production house behind acclaimed projects including Sun City, Gold Coast, and Omo Ghana, brings extensive experience in creating world-class indigenous content to the collaboration.

Managing Director Kwame Boadi expressed enthusiasm about the project, stating:

"Hero's Ride – Baby Thief promises to entertain while provoking dialogue about important real-world issues."

Petrosol Platinum Energy, Ghanaian oil marketing company known for service excellence in the petroleum downstream industry, is co-financing the production.

CEO Michael Bozumbil highlighted the partnership as an example of how Ghanaian businesses can meaningfully invest in the arts.

"We are delighted to champion a production that not only celebrates Ghanaian talent and energises the dreams of such talents in the creative space, but also raises awareness about the need for us to be agents of change in our communities," he said.

The film promises to blend high-paced action with streetwise humour and socially-conscious storytelling, creating both entertainment value and opportunities for meaningful conversations about child trafficking and community responsibility.

Film enthusiasts can expect the release of "Hero's Ride – Baby Thief" in the coming months.

Bukom Banku with Gloria Sarfo and others during a scene in the movie. Photo source: AI Media

