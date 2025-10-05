Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Joe Mettle has built a mega three-storey recording studio in Ghana

The man of God invited top musicians, including Kuami Eugene and other celebrities, to the official launch party

Some social media users have commented on the videos from the launch of Joe Mettle's new ultra-modern studio

Award-winning gospel musician Joe Mettle has officially launched his new creative facility, Reverb Studios, located in Sowutuom, Accra.

This state-of-the-art, three-storey multimedia and production centre was inaugurated on October 4, 2025.

Inside Joe Mettle's plush recording studio

Designed to meet world-class standards, the facility specialises in audio-visual production, creative arts, and live event recording.

The main studio within Reverb Studios can accommodate between 150 and 200 guests, making it an ideal venue for live audience recordings, talk shows, and musical performances.

In addition to the main studio, the facility features three professional audio recording suites and a fully equipped video post-production studio, capable of both live and post-live editing.

Joe Mettle talks about his recording studio

During the launch event, Joe Mettle emphasised that the design and functionality of Reverb Studios were meticulously planned to provide clients with an outstanding creative experience.

The facility included well-furnished guest rooms, modern restrooms, and fully serviced kitchens on each floor, staffed by contracted chefs to enhance client comfort and convenience.

Mettle also highlighted that the studios will be accessible to a broad range of users, with guidelines in place to govern their use.

The studio’s guiding principle, “Experience Beyond Production,” reflects its mission to deliver superior technical output along with an immersive, customer-focused creative experience tailored for artists, content creators, corporate brands, and event organisers in Ghana and beyond.

Kuami Eugene attends Joe Mettle studio launch

The launch event attracted various media representatives, partners, and stakeholders from the creative industry, including notable figures such as Kuami Eugene, Akesse Brempong, Adjetey Anang, Nii Okai, Cwesi Oteng, Roselyn Felli, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, and Kwesi Ernest.

Joe Mettle, recognised for his popular songs such as “Bo Noo Ni,” “Ye Obua Mi,” and “Kadosh,” has received numerous awards, including the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year in 2017.

