2025 GMB: Sika, Etornam and Other Finalists Advance to the Grand Finale
- The organisers of the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant have selected the contestants for the finale event
- Ashanit Region's Sika, a graduate of the University of Ghana and other delegates have kept fans captivated with their stellar performances
- Some social media users have tipped Sika and Etornam as the final two delegates to compete for the cash, car and crown
The 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, which began on 27 July 2025, has been an exciting and educational journey for the 16 contestants from the various regions.
Along the way, some contestants were evicted due to low votes and performances that failed to meet the judges' expectations.
Although the date for the finale has not been officially announced by the organisers, the top delegates for the finale were unveiled on Sunday, 6 October 2025.
Volta Region's Etornam wins star performer award
Volta Regional representative Etornam told us about Agbadza, formerly known as Atrikpui, a battle dance.
It was once employed as an intimidation tactic to perplex adversaries in combat. However, the people turned it into a joyful social dance when the war ended in the 1920s.
Etornman has a total of twelve (12) nominations with six (6) Awards under her belt, making her the highest award winner in this year's GMB competition.
Upper East Region's Asakia trends with her performance
Upper East Region representative Asakia wowed the studio audience with her unique presentation.
She spoke about Awubgo, a great hunter who sought lush territory for his tribe. When his search brought him to the Busaasis, he decided to use intellect and diplomacy instead of drawing weapons.
GMB's Adjorkor receives applause after her presentation
Greater Accra representative Adjorkor delivered a powerful presentation about Nii Ayikushi, who led the protracted and agonising journey of the Ga people.
They persisted until they arrived at the shores of modern-day Accra despite hunger, thirst, and fatigue. They finally had a bountiful crop after years of starvation.
The 2025 GMB judges rated Adjorkor as one of the best delegates in the competition who has given others tough competition so far.
Sika receives positive feedback from the judges
University of Ghana graduate and beauty queen Sika immersed the audience in the ferocity of the 1826 Akatamanso War.
Desperation loomed as the Ashanti Empire confronted an alliance of southern and British powers. However, Princess Yaa Achiaa defied tradition during this turbulent period.
She inspired her people by going beyond the bounds of royal women and exhibiting bravery and resistance.
Bono East's Nana wows with her performance
Bono East representative Nana remembered the Bono people's heroic trek, which was led by Nana Takyi Firi.
Driven by supernatural visions via Afia Ankomaah and fortified by conflicts against the Ashantis, the people started their journey from the sacred caves of Amowi.
