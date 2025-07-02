Eunice Banini made a rare public appearance at her colleague Irene Opare's mother, Mrs. Alice Lydia Opare's funeral reception on Sunday, June 29, 2025

In a video seen on social media, the veteran actress shared a special moment with Irene Opare after she arrived at the event in Dansoman Camara

Eunice Banini's appearance at Irene Opare's mother's funeral reception triggered reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Veteran Ghanaian actress Eunice Banini has reemerged in public after some years out of the limelight and the movie industry.

The actress, renowned for her role in the popular Ghanaian TV series Efiewura, was among many notable celebrities who attended Irene Opare's mother, Mrs Alice Lydia Opare's funeral reception on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

The all-white event to honour Irene Opare's late mother's memory was held at the Kiddie Class Education Centre in Dansoman Camara.

Yvonne Nelson, Amandzeba Nat Brew, Jessica Williams, Kalsoume Sinare, Oscar Provencal, Fred Amugi, Adjetey Anang, Akuapem Poloo, Lydia Forson, Akyere Bruwaa, Christiana Awuni, and many others also attended Alice Lydia Opare's funeral reception.

Eunice Banini appears at Irene Opare's event

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Eunice Banini was spotted arriving at Irene Opare's mother's funeral reception at the Kiddie Class Education Centre in Dansoman Camara.

The veteran actress, wearing an all-white outfit and dark sunglasses, was seen embracing Irene Opare and commiserating with her over the loss of her mother.

Eunice Banini and Irene Opare also engaged in a friendly conversation in the local Ga language. They shared a laugh at the event.

Veteran Ghanaian actress Eunice Banini. Photo source: Gascony's Focal

Source: Facebook

Young actor and content creator Jeffrey Nortey later joined the two veteran actresses. They wrapped up their conversation and moved to their separate seats before the plush event commenced.

In the video, Eunice Banini looked beautiful as she flaunted her youthful looks. Her appearance at the funeral reception marked a rare public sighting for the Efiewura TV series actress, who has been out of the movie business for many years.

Eunice Banini's movie career and personal life

Eunice Banini began her acting career in the 1990s alongside her brother, Nat Banini, and other veterans, including Grace Nortey, Fred Amugi, Akofa Edjeani Asiedu, Edinam Atatsi, David Dontoh, and Riverson Brew Jnr.

However, she rose to prominence in the Ghanaian movie industry in the 2000s for her role as Dede, the married lover of Jojo Robertson's character Pastor Abrahams in the popular TV series, Efiewura. She also starred in popular movie projects like Fresh Trouble, Diabolo, and Cocoa Brown.

However, since the 2010s, Eunice Banini has been less active in the industry, starring in fewer movies.

Outside her life in the movie industry, the veteran actress is a proud mother of four children and a grandmother of three grandchildren.

In past interviews, Eunice Banini recounted her bad experiences with men and her divorce many years ago.

The video of Eunice Banini conversing with Irene Opare at her mother's funeral reception is below:

Reactions to Eunice Banini's public appearance

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

NanaK commented:

"Eunice Banini. Where's her brother, Nat Banini? We have missed them on our screens. 🥰"

Baffour Kyeretwie Sarpong said:

"My sugar mummy Eunice Banini... old-time bad girl in Ghanaian movies."

Kobla Kumah wrote:

"I do remember Aunty Eunice Banini and her brother Nat Banini. Aunty Eunice and Aunty Irene always look good. Legends of our movie Industry."

kaakyire Esi Nyamekye commented:

"Eii Adoma! Suzzy Williams' mother in the Fresh Trouble series. Aww, gone are the days."

William Opare reappears at his mother's burial

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that William Opare reappeared in public at his mother, Mrs Alice Lydia Opare's burial service on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

The veteran actor and his sister, Irene Opare, greeted the guests and read emotional tributes to honour the memory of their late mother.

William Opare's rare public appearance at his mother's burial service triggered reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

