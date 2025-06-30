Veteran actor Oscar Provencal mesmerised fans after showing up at the funeral of Irene and William Opare’s mother, marking his first public appearance in months

Known for his iconic role as Inspector Bediako, Provencal wore a white shirt and black trousers with white facial hair and glasses

Social media users reacted with admiration and affection upon seeing Provencal, recalling his impact on Ghanaian TV in the 90s

Veteran Ghanaian actor Oscar Provencal’s current look mesmerised Ghanaians after he made a rare public appearance at the funeral of Irene and William Opare’s mother.

Veteran actor Oscar Provencal looks younger than before during his appearance at the final funeral rites of the late mother of actors Irene and William Opare.

Source: Instagram

The actor, popular for his starring role in the 90s television show Inspector Bediako, turned up at the funeral and gave Ghanaians the first glimpse of him in many months.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, he showed up in a white shirt and black trousers, wearing glasses and sporting a beard that has turned white with age.

Provencal walked towards a table of many of his colleague actors from the 90s, who had all shown up to express solidarity with the Opares on the loss of their mom.

The Instagram video of Oscar Provencal is below.

Ghanaian actors Irene and William Opare held a funeral ceremony for their late mother, Mrs Alice Lydia Opare, on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

Several prominent actors turned up to mourn with the duo in their time of adversity, including Pascaline Edwards, Adjetey Annan, Fred Amugi, Oscar Provencal, recently appointed ambassador Kalsoume Sinare, Kofi Adjorlolo, Eunice Banini, and many more.

Oscar Provencal makes rare public outing

In recent years, veteran actor Provencal has retreated into private life and made very few public appearances.

His last public sighting was in March, when actors converged once again for the burial of Mawuli Yao Semevor.

After his death, a tribute night was held at the National Theatre on Thursday, March 27, 2025, in honour of Mawuli Yao Semevo.

Fred Amugi, Adjetey Annan, Akorfa Asiedu, Edinam Atatsi, David Dontoh, James Gardiner, Irene Opare, and Oscar Provencal all appeared at the event.

Ghanaian movie stars hold a vigil for the late Mawuli Semevo at the National Theatre.

Source: TikTok

Provencal showed up in appropriate all black attire for that event with his trademark stern look on his face.

Ghanaians praised him heavily as many reminisced over the huge role he played in their lives since they were children.

The TikTok video is below.

Oscar Provencal’s funeral video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions on social media to the video of Oscar Provencal attending a funeral.

RMA 169 said:

"Eeeeeeiii Inspector Bediako!!! Please bring back that series

Nana Kwartemah wrote:

"My childhood crush 😍"

cleopatra commented:

"Aswear I loved him paa in that series, Inspector Bediako😃

elemawusim wrote:

"Inspector Bediako"

Oscar Provencal attends McJordan Amartey’s funeral

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Oscar Provencal joined a team of actors to attend the funeral of their late colleague, MacJordan Amartey, in 2018.

Provencal was part of a team from the Actors Guild of Ghana that showed up to express solidarity with the legend.

Actors in attendance included Mame Dokono, Fred Amugi, Gloria Sarfo, and Prince David Osei.

Source: YEN.com.gh