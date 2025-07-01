Agradaa and Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah met at the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, amid their feud

The two religious leaders appeared to have settled their issues as they had a warm interaction at the event

Agradaa and Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah's encounter at the event triggered reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Agradaa or Evangelist Mama Pat, encountered Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah at the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

The maiden edition of the observance saw the Christian community hold the first nationwide prayer and thanksgiving service. Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson led the ceremony.

Agradaa was among the numerous church leaders who attended the event held at the forecourt of the State House by President John Dramani Mahama and his National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Dag Heward-Mills, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, and Prophet Eric Boahen Uche were present at the ceremony.

Political figures from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) also attended the public event.

Agradaa shakes hands with Owusu Bempah

In a video she shared on her official TikTok page, Agradaa and her husband, Angel Asiamah, were spotted making their grand arrival at the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving event.

As the Heaven Way church founder made her way to her seat, she encountered Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and exchanged pleasantries with him.

The controversial televangelist proceeded to greet her male colleagues before sharing a warm embrace with Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah.

Agradaa beamed with excitement as she interacted with the Glorious Word Power Ministries International founder. She later handed her smartphone to him to save her contact for some conversations behind the scenes.

The televangelist later shook hands with Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah before moving to her seat at the event.

Agradaa and Owusu Bempah's interaction at the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving event triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians, who were surprised and happy to see the two church leaders smoke the peace pipe amid their longstanding feud.

Agradaa and Owusu Bempah's feud

Televangelist Agradaa and Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah have been embroiled in a heated feud after the former hurled insults at the latter when she transitioned from a priestess to an evangelist.

Their issues resulted in the Glorious Word Power Ministries International leader storming the televangelist's house with some men and threatened to beat and kill her.

Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah was later arrested by the police and put on trial with six others for offensive conduct to the breach of peace, and threats of death, as well as conspiracy to, and abetment of crime over their actions.

The prosecution in the case said Agradaa reported the matter to the police and Owusu Bempah was invited for questioning. However, he failed to honour the invitation, prompting his arrest.

During his arrest, it was alleged that some members of the pastor's church attacked police officers in what was a chaotic incident.

In 2023, Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah declared his intention to sue Agradaa as he delivered a sermon during a Sunday church service at his church.

He also recounted how he allegedly helped the televangelist to avoid severe punishment during her issues with former Assin Central constituency MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

In the lead up to the 2024 general elections, Agradaa reignited the feud after she took shots at Owusu Bempah for joining other clergymen in laying his hands on President John Dramani Mahama during a prayer session.

The evangelist, who had predicted a victory for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP, also suggested that if Mahama failed to win the presidency, Apostle Owusu Bempah could be blamed for any potential disruption to Mahama’s campaign plans.

The video of Agradaa and Owusu Bempah hugging and shaking hands amid their feud is below:

Agradaa and Owusu Bempah's interaction stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Akosua Becklyn commented:

"It is how she hugged Owusu Bempah for me❤️."

DadaKaydee said:

"That's maturity, but we don't fight again o. Our papa needs to be respected 🔥."

Majesty commented:

"This is beautiful. Please, we beg no more fighting again wai. Our father should be highly respected."

Empress Gifty's lawyer warns Agradaa with lawsuit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gifty's lawyer warned Agradaa with a potential lawsuit over some remarks she made about him.

Patrick Tawiah-Amprofi (Esq) gave the controversial televangelist seven days to issue an apology and retract her statement about him or face another court case.

Empress Gifty's lawyer's warning to Agradaa came after the televangelist lost the preliminary court hearing.

