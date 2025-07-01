Lil Win made a rare public appearance with his ex-wife, Patricia Afriyie, during a recent interview session

The Kumawood actor gave his opinion on his ex-wife's debut single and threw shades at some top Ghanaian female singers

Lil Win's public appearance with Patricia Afriyie garnered mixed reactions from fans on social media

Award-winning Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win made a rare public appearance together with his ex-wife, Patricia Afriyie.

Lil Win unites with his ex-wife, Patricia Afriyie, in public and endorses her new song. Photo source: @officialliwinweezy, @yamedia4, and @patricia

Source: TikTok

The former married couple recently held an interview session with Kumasi-based blogger Papa Jay of Poleeno Multimedia.

During the interview, Lil Win spoke about Patricia Afriyie's venture into the Ghanaian music industry following the recent release of her debut song, You Go Take Your Lover.

The Kumawood actor shared his endorsement for the new song, which he claimed was a masterpiece from his ex-wife. According to him, the song also contained lyrics that carried a deep message.

Lil Win threw shade at Wendy Shay, Sista Afia, Efya, and other top female Ghanaian singers by claiming that Patricia Afriyie's song was lyrically better than theirs.

The comic actor also urged fans to anticipate his ex-wife's upcoming second single, which he claimed was better than her debut song.

When asked why he had yet to sign Patricia to his Wezzy Empire music label, Lil Win noted that he was not a music producer and that he would have signed her if she ventured into the movie industry.

Lil Win and Patricia Afriyie's public sighting comes amid rumours that they were not on good terms following their split several years ago.

Lil Win with his ex-wife Patricia Afriyie. Photo source: @patricia

Source: TikTok

Fans also claimed that the actor's current wife, Maame Serwaa, was recently throwing shade at Patricia when she dropped a video of herself jamming to the song.

Lil Win and Patricia's marriage and divorce

Patricia and Lil Win, who have multiple children together, ended their marriage several years ago after being together before the actor rose to prominence in the Kumawood movie industry in the 2010s.

In 2017, Patricia Afriyie made several claims about her marriage to Lil Win. She accused her former husband of mistreating her and making her feel unwanted in their home throughout their marriage.

During the interview, Patricia recalled an incident where Lil Win reportedly confiscated a car he had gifted her and used it as a taxi. She also accused him of being controlling and abusive during their marriage, making it difficult for her to speak out or seek help from her friends and family.

The video of Lil Win uniting with his ex-wife Patricia Afriyie and endorsing her new song is below:

Lil Win's remarks about Patricia stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Debbie commented:

"Please, Lil Win, marry Pat again if Ohemaa Pretty Gold agrees with you because you have money. It is no problem."

aben.a798 said:

"This is beautiful. At least the parents are one, and this will make the kids comfortable and peaceful."

DIAMOND wrote:

"She took care of herself. That’s why. He has realised he lost a beautiful woman."

Patricia speaks about Lil Win, Sandra Ababio

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Patricia Afriyie spoke about Lil Win and Sandra Ababio's past relationship.

She shared that she was overjoyed when her ex-husband went to marry his current wife, Maame Serwaa, and not Sandra Ababio, with whom she has an issue.

Patricia Afriyie also opened up about her current relationship status and connection with Lil Win's wife.

