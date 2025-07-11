Actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui got many people admiring her sense of humour and bubbly personality

During her TikTok Live, her hairstylist tried to style her short and permed hair but failed to do so, getting the two of them laughing

Many people in the comment section shared their views on the video and about Fella's sense of humour

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui shared a lighthearted moment with her hairstylist in an adorable video captured from her TikTok Live.

Fella Makafui's hairstylist does her hair. Image Credit: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui styles her hair

On her TikTok Live, Fella Makafui interacted with her thousands of fans who had joined her live session.

On the live video, she decided to show her fans how she styled her short and permed hair with the help of her hairstylist.

In the screen-recorded video captured by fans and shared on their TikTok pages, the YOLO star got many people laughing when she told her hairstylist to tie her hair into a ponytail.

The lady then corrected Fella, saying it is not "Apantan" but rather "Apempem" in Twi; she repeated the word and laughed at her mistake.

In the lighthearted interaction between Fella, the mother of Island Frimpong and the lady, the lady tried tying the hair section in the middle and noted that it was a trend common to Korean boys.

"Hold my hair like African pony. I have hair. It is you that cannot do it. You are not a good hairstylist. Hold it well so I will use extension to add it," Fella said in jest.

As the hairstylist struggled to secure the Serwaa Series star's hair into a ponytail, she mentioned that the hair band was coming out. Fella responded, saying that her hairband was not good, and they both laughed.

Reactions to Fella Makafui tying her short hair

The comment section was filled with people's admiration for Fella Makafui's sense of humour and how friendly she is with others.

The reactions of social media users to Fella's TikTok Live video are below:

Blessed Lady♥️🇬🇭 said:

"Makafui is funny ooooo🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Nadjat Osman said:

"😂😂😂My beautiful Fella😂."

ELI 💕👻🦋🤭 said:

"Fella why😂😂? Anyways proud no.9❤️❤️."

Priscilla Delali said:

"Eeiiii l can't stop laughing oooo. My number 9 sister 😂😂😂."

bless said:

"No be juju be that?"

Anna🦋❤️ said:

"This was so hilarious 😂😂😂."

𝐒𝐓𝐈𝒞𝒦𝐒 𝐀𝐑⭕️𝐔𝒩𝒟 𝐁𝐀 said:

"Bla Charles😂."

Fella Makafui dazzles in streetwear and official wear in new pictures. Image Credit: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui shares early struggles

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui opened up about a painful chapter in her journey to success.

She said that after relocating to Accra to chase her dreams, a close friend threw her out of her apartment, leaving her stranded during one of the toughest periods of her life. Undeterred by the setback, Fella persevered and eventually returned to Accra, where she landed her breakthrough role as Serwaa in the hit TV series YOLO.

Reflecting on those early struggles, she said they fueled her drive to succeed. Today, she stands tall as a celebrated actress and thriving businesswoman, inspiring many with her resilience and determination.

Source: YEN.com.gh