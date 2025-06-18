Island Frimpong and her colleagues participated in a fun activity with their teachers during a class session on their school premises

Medikal and Fella Makafui's daughter, in a video, got her hands dirty as she learnt how to plant trees at a garden in the Yvonne Nelson International School

Island Frimpong and her female friend received massive applause from their colleagues and teachers, who were impressed with their efforts in the garden

Island Frimpong, the daughter of Ghanaian rapper Medikal and his ex-wife Fella Makafui, has courted attention after a video of her at school surfaced on social media.

In a video shared by the Yvonne Nelson International School on their official Instagram page, the little girl and her colleagues engaged in a fun activity with their teachers in the middle of the day.

The video showed Island Frimpong and the other students, sporting their white and blue uniforms, quietly observing their teachers as they taught them how to plant trees in the school garden.

The children shared their excitement as they partook in the activity to promote good environmental practices in Ghana.

Medikal and Fella Makafui's daughter joined her female colleague and a teacher as they got their hands dirty while planting their own trees.

Island Frimpong and her female classmate received loud applause from their colleagues and teachers, who were impressed with their farming skills.

The footage of Medikal and Fella Makafui's daughter learning how to plant trees at the award-winning actress Yvonne Nelson's school garnered positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Island Frimpong with her father, Medikal. Photo source: @islandfrimpong

In recent months, photos and videos of Island Frimpong in school have often gone viral on social media. In April, her father, Medikal, shared a photo of her wearing a doctor's outfit as she prepared for a Career Day event at her school in East Legon in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

Island enrolled at the Yvonne Nelson International School after graduating from preschool at the Just Like Mama Day Care in 2024. She stole the spotlight when she mounted the stage to introduce herself and recited a self-written poem in front of guests.

Medikal and Fella Makafui, who were in the middle of their divorce saga, were beyond excited and expressed pride in seeing their daughter display her talents in front of the large crowd, who gave her a standing ovation at the graduation ceremony.

Below is the video of Medikal and Fella Makafui's daughter, Island Frimpong, learning how to plant trees in school:

Yvonne's students study ICT with expensive gadgets

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Yvonne Nelson's students studied ICT inside their plush classrooms with expensive gadgets procured by the authorities.

In a video, the children, including Medikal and Fella Makafui's daughter, Island Frimpong, controlled robots with their gadgets during their class session.

Yvonne Nelson was overwhelmed with emotions as she shared how proud she was of the students and the strides they were making in her school.

