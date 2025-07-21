Actor and filmmaker Lil Win has left many Ghanaians in awe of how he was promoting his upcoming movie, Ibrahim Traoré: The Last African Hero

The Ghanaian actor invited the Burkina Faso Ambassador to Ghana to the premiere of the movie about their president

Many people hailed Lil Win, while others expressed anticipation for the premiere of the movie on August 2, 2025

Kumawood actor Lil Win has sent an official invite to the Burkina Faso Ambassador to Ghana to the premiere of his movie, Ibrahim Traoré: The Last African Hero, slated for August 2, 2025, at the SG Mall in Kumasi.

Lil Win invites the Burkina Faso official to the movie

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Lil Win personally invited the Burkina Faso Ambassador to Ghana to attend the exclusive premiere.

Donning an elegant military ensemble known to be worn by military officials in Burkina Faso, Lil Win emphasised the cultural and regional significance of the film through the gesture.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Lil Win wrote;

"Paid a courtesy call to the Ambassador of Burkina Faso to officially invite him to the Premiere Of My movie Captain Ibrahim Traore (The Last African Hero)❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

As part of the invite, the Kumawood actor handed a custom scroll containing details of the movie to the Burkina Faso Ambassador to Ghana.

He also presented a white branded Ibrahim Traoré: The Last African Hero T-shirt to the Burkinabé official.

Lil Win and the Burkina Faso Ambassador to Ghana posed for pictures, which have gone viral on social media.

Reactions to Lil Win inviting the Burkina Faso Ambassador

The movie premiere invitation drew praise from fans and Ghanaians, who applauded Lil Win for building bridges between Ghana and its West African neighbours.

Many commented on how this kind of act highlighted the celebration of shared heritage and cinema.

The reactions of Ghanaians to Lil Win inviting the Burkina Faso Ambassador to Ghana to the premiere of his movie are below:

t.o.r.c.h.e.r2 said:

"Smart move. You did well that’s 👏👏👏👏👏."

kes_aj_ said:

"He who is blessed is blessed 💯💯 ❤️🔥."

theonly_nat said:

"Bro, please when you lace the boot, don't show the lace. Please seek proper guidance because we are not going to tolerate this next time... Keep up the good work."

gains_sage said:

"Great move senior bro. I wish you well."

wobetumi_blogger2028 said:

"You are the best 🔥🔥."

realminded said:

"Great job 😍😍👏🙌."

