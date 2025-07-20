Kumawood star Lil Win says he invested close to $1 million in his upcoming biopic Captain Ibrahim Traore

He revealed the amount covers both production and promotion ahead of the August 2 premiere in Kumasi

Despite public doubts Lil Win insists no Ghanaian filmmaker has spent that much on a single movie

Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has opened up about his upcoming movie and the investment that went into producing it.

Speaking to a Kumasi-based content creator ahead of the premiere, the popular Ghanaian actor disclosed that he spent close to $1 million on the movie, titled Captain Ibrahim Traore, The Last African Hero.

Lil Win explained that he spent $500,000 on the production of the movie and another half a million dollars on promotion.

"Anyone who doubts that I spent $500,000 on the production has low mental IQ. No Ghanaian producer has spent this much on a movie... I spent the same amount on the promotion," he said.

Despite these claims, some Ghanaians have raised doubts about how much he spent on his yet-to-be-premiered movie.

However, Lil Win stated that he believed if it were Hollywood producers who made these claims, Ghanaians would have easily accepted it without doubts.

He further stated that he invested heavily in the movie in order to put his brand on the international market.

"Hollywood producers can claim that they spent over $300 million on a single movie and Ghanaians would believe it, but the moment an African makes a similar claim, they doubt it," he stated.

Lil Win's Captain Ibrahim Traore movie

The Captain Ibrahim Traore, The Last African Hero movie is a biopic of the Burkina Faso leader Captain Ibrahim Traore and has faced several roadblocks throughout its production.

The film's premiere, which is set for Saturday, August 2, 2025, at the Semanhyia Golden Mall in Kumasi, is eagerly anticipated by fans and industry stakeholders.

The Last African Hero promises to be an exciting addition to Ghana's thriving film industry.

Captain Ibrahim Traore Movie teaser emerges online

A teaser for the highly anticipated movie Captain Ibrahim Traore (The Last African Hero), starring award-winning Kumawood actor Lil Win, has surfaced on social media.

The brief clip, shared by popular blogger EDHUB on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, July 14, 2025, showcased intense action scenes, including a dramatic helicopter chase, gunfire, bomb explosions, and fierce combat.

Directed by the acclaimed Jackson K. Bentum, the teaser sparked mixed reactions from many Ghanaians, with some criticising the poor editing that compromised the quality of the visual effects, which they felt was a far cry from the actor's previous films.

Burkinabe delegation meets Lil Win

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Lil Win's upcoming movie, Captain Ibrahim Traore, caught the attention of a Burkinabe group based in Ghana.

Delegates from the group held a meeting with the Kumawood actor to discuss preparations for the movie's premiere.

Lil Win's meeting with the Burkinabe delegates triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

