Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Black Queens Winger Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah Reacts to 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards Nomination
Celebrities

Black Queens Winger Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah Reacts to 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards Nomination

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
4 min read
  • Black Queens winger Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah has reacted to her nomination in the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards
  • Boye-Hlorkah faces off with Kudus, Jordan Ayew, and two others in the Sports Personality of the Year category
  • In an interview with YEN.com.gh, she noted that it was an amazing feeling to be nominated after her home debut for Ghana

YEN Entertainment Awards 2025 is live – vote now for your favourite stars!

Black Queens player Chantell Boy-Hlorkah has expressed excitement about her 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards (YEAs) nomination.

Chantelle Boye Hlorkah, Black Queens, Ghana, Nottingham Forest, 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards, Sports Personality of the Year, YEN Awards
Black Queens and Nottingham Forest star Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah is elated by her 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards nomination. Photo source: @chaneybhlorkah
Source: Instagram

Boye-Hlorkah stated that the nomination was "an amazing feeling," particularly as the recognition celebrates who she is as a person, not just her achievements on the pitch.

The Nottingham Forest star grabbed her first-ever nomination in the YEAs after a stellar year with the Ghana women's national team.

She has been nominated in the Sports Personality of the Year category, where she is facing off with Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Abdul-Rasheed Saminu and Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah.

Read also

El-Wak stampede: Yvonne Amoateng’s education and background details emerge

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

2025 YEN Entertainment Awards, Sports Personality of the Year, Chantelle Boy Hlorkah, Mohammed Kudus, Abdul Rasheed Saminu, Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah, Jordan Ayew
Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah and other nominees for the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards Sports Personality of the Year category.
Source: Original

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, the 30-year-old described the nomination as "an extra privilege" at this stage of her career.

Coming after she enjoyed a breakthrough year with both club and country, Boye-Hlorkah could not help but express her gratitude for the personality award nomination, saying:

"To be nominated for awards at this stage in my career is special to me as this year I've achieved a lot of amazing things with club and country, so it's a beautiful feeling to be noticed individually," Boye-Hlorkah said.
YEN Awards
Voting for the CompuGhana sponsored 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards is underway.
Source: Original

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah proud to represent Black Queens

Speaking further, the talented player mentioned that the nomination follows the proudest moment of her career, which is making her home debut for Ghana after winning a medal for the country in the 2024 Women's African Cup of Nations (2024 WAFCON) in Morocco.

The Black Queens walloped the Cleopatras of Egypt 4-0 in Accra on October 28, 2025, to qualify for the 2026 WAFCON in Morocco, on a 7-0 aggregate after winning 3-0 in the first leg in Cairo. The qualification came three months after the team won bronze at the 2024 WAFCON.

Read also

"Transform Daddy Lumba's East Legon home into a museum": Okraku-Mantey tells Ofosuh family

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, who only switched to Ghana after playing for England at the Under 9 and 23 levels, played a pivotal role in the successes of the Black Queens, sees her representation for Ghana as one of pride.

"I think right now my proudest moment is making my home debut for Ghana after bringing the country a medal," she said.

The achievement holds special significance for a player who says representing Ghana "means everything" to her and brings "an unbelievable amount of pride."

Chantelle Boye Hlorkah, Black Queens, Ghana, Nottingham Forest, 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards, Sports Personality of the Year, YEN Awards, WAFCON 2024
Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah stars for the Black Queens against Morocco in the 2024 WAFCON semi-final game on July 22, 2025. Photo source: @chaneybhlorkah
Source: Getty Images

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah's football career

Born on September 8, 1995, in Liverpool, England, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah has a Ghanaian father of Ga origins.

During a visit to Ghana in August, she visited Ga Mashie in Accra to connect with her roots.

See the video below:

She started her career with Everton Ladies, making her debut in 2013, and staying with the club for eight years.

In 2021, the winger joined Aston Villa, making 22 league appearances during her two-year stint with the club.

From Aston Villa, she moved to the London City Lionesses in August 2023, helping the team to get promoted to the Women's Super League, the female equivalent of the English Premier League, in May 2025.

Read also

'Superman in Kumasi': Tall Clark engages Prempeh College students in adorable video

Boye-Hlorkah left the Lionesses to join Nottingham Forest in August 2025, signing a two-year contract.

Touching on her success as a player, Boye-Hlorkah credited her strong mental preparation and self-belief.

"I think self-talk is powerful and helps me stay grounded and grateful in each situation," she explained.

Growing up, Boye-Hlorkah looked up to Rachel Yankey, the first Black female footballer she saw playing the game. She also drew inspiration from the flair of Brazilian legends Robinho and Ronaldinho, which influenced her own style of play.

Chantelle Boye Hlorkah, Black Queens, Ghana, Nottingham Forest, 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards, Sports Personality of the Year, YEN Awards, Nottingham Forest
Black Queens midfielder Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, who now plays for Nottinham Forest in the English Women's Super League 2, at her unveiling in August 2025. Photo source: @chaneybhlorkah
Source: Twitter

YEN Entertainment Awards nomination excites Melvin Dain

Meanwhile, rising actor Melvin Dain is over the moon with joy after bagging a nomination in the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, Melvin Dain is slugging it out with Adjetey Annang, Aaron Adatsi, Jeffrey Nortey, and Anthony Woode in the Actor of the Year category.

In an interview, an optimistic Dain described the nomination as an honour and a boost for his career.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Hot: