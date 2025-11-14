Black Queens winger Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah has reacted to her nomination in the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards

Boye-Hlorkah faces off with Kudus, Jordan Ayew, and two others in the Sports Personality of the Year category

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, she noted that it was an amazing feeling to be nominated after her home debut for Ghana

Black Queens player Chantell Boy-Hlorkah has expressed excitement about her 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards (YEAs) nomination.

Black Queens and Nottingham Forest star Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah is elated by her 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards nomination. Photo source: @chaneybhlorkah

Source: Instagram

Boye-Hlorkah stated that the nomination was "an amazing feeling," particularly as the recognition celebrates who she is as a person, not just her achievements on the pitch.

The Nottingham Forest star grabbed her first-ever nomination in the YEAs after a stellar year with the Ghana women's national team.

She has been nominated in the Sports Personality of the Year category, where she is facing off with Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Abdul-Rasheed Saminu and Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah.

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah and other nominees for the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards Sports Personality of the Year category.

Source: Original

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, the 30-year-old described the nomination as "an extra privilege" at this stage of her career.

Coming after she enjoyed a breakthrough year with both club and country, Boye-Hlorkah could not help but express her gratitude for the personality award nomination, saying:

"To be nominated for awards at this stage in my career is special to me as this year I've achieved a lot of amazing things with club and country, so it's a beautiful feeling to be noticed individually," Boye-Hlorkah said.

Voting for the CompuGhana sponsored 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards is underway.

Source: Original

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah proud to represent Black Queens

Speaking further, the talented player mentioned that the nomination follows the proudest moment of her career, which is making her home debut for Ghana after winning a medal for the country in the 2024 Women's African Cup of Nations (2024 WAFCON) in Morocco.

The Black Queens walloped the Cleopatras of Egypt 4-0 in Accra on October 28, 2025, to qualify for the 2026 WAFCON in Morocco, on a 7-0 aggregate after winning 3-0 in the first leg in Cairo. The qualification came three months after the team won bronze at the 2024 WAFCON.

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, who only switched to Ghana after playing for England at the Under 9 and 23 levels, played a pivotal role in the successes of the Black Queens, sees her representation for Ghana as one of pride.

"I think right now my proudest moment is making my home debut for Ghana after bringing the country a medal," she said.

The achievement holds special significance for a player who says representing Ghana "means everything" to her and brings "an unbelievable amount of pride."

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah stars for the Black Queens against Morocco in the 2024 WAFCON semi-final game on July 22, 2025. Photo source: @chaneybhlorkah

Source: Getty Images

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah's football career

Born on September 8, 1995, in Liverpool, England, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah has a Ghanaian father of Ga origins.

During a visit to Ghana in August, she visited Ga Mashie in Accra to connect with her roots.

See the video below:

She started her career with Everton Ladies, making her debut in 2013, and staying with the club for eight years.

In 2021, the winger joined Aston Villa, making 22 league appearances during her two-year stint with the club.

From Aston Villa, she moved to the London City Lionesses in August 2023, helping the team to get promoted to the Women's Super League, the female equivalent of the English Premier League, in May 2025.

Boye-Hlorkah left the Lionesses to join Nottingham Forest in August 2025, signing a two-year contract.

Touching on her success as a player, Boye-Hlorkah credited her strong mental preparation and self-belief.

"I think self-talk is powerful and helps me stay grounded and grateful in each situation," she explained.

Growing up, Boye-Hlorkah looked up to Rachel Yankey, the first Black female footballer she saw playing the game. She also drew inspiration from the flair of Brazilian legends Robinho and Ronaldinho, which influenced her own style of play.

Black Queens midfielder Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, who now plays for Nottinham Forest in the English Women's Super League 2, at her unveiling in August 2025. Photo source: @chaneybhlorkah

Source: Twitter

YEN Entertainment Awards nomination excites Melvin Dain

Meanwhile, rising actor Melvin Dain is over the moon with joy after bagging a nomination in the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, Melvin Dain is slugging it out with Adjetey Annang, Aaron Adatsi, Jeffrey Nortey, and Anthony Woode in the Actor of the Year category.

In an interview, an optimistic Dain described the nomination as an honour and a boost for his career.

Source: YEN.com.gh