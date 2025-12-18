Asafo Powers TikTok Account Restored, Banned Again Hours Later
- Asafo Powers banned TikTok account was restored on Wednesday night, December 17, 2025, but was banned again a few hours later.
- A video of Asafo Powers celebrating the brief restoration with fans on the streets went viral
- Asafo Powers had yet to speak publicly on the second ban, and TikTok did not issue any explanation
Ghanaian comedian Asafo Powers has suffered another setback after his TikTok account with over 4 million followers, which was restored briefly, was banned again hours later.
The comedian said that TikTok granted him his account back on Wednesday night (December 17th, 2025) after several days of emotional turmoil that left him exhausted and his fans eager for updates through multiple social media channels.
Asafo Powers' return to TikTok excited many fans, and they were eager to see what kind of content he would produce and how he would respond to the unexpected development.
Overjoyed by the reinstatement, Asafo Powers was reported to have taken to the streets to celebrate with his friends and supporters.
Watch the video of his celebration on X below:
Many of the videos of him celebrating show him dancing, laughing and interacting with fans as they all shared in the joy of seeing the comedian finally having a normal level of success.
But it would all come crashing down.
Only a few short hours after his account was restored, Asafo Powers received yet another message from TikTok informing him that his account had once again been permanently banned.
The confusing, upsetting nature of receiving yet another message was not only sad to the comedian but also created a great deal of confusion and frustration among his fans as well.
The comedian, famous among Ghanaian market women and average citizens, hasn't made any public comments after his account was banned again shortly after it was briefly restored.
Social media reacted to the second ban
Although fans have shown mixed reactions to what happened, Asafo Powers hasn’t released a formal statement to explain the second ban or his plans.
TikTok hasn't made any statement about why the account was brought back and then taken down again so quickly.
This situation of Asafo Powers shows the insecurity many content creators have on social media, especially when they deal with sudden account bans and reversals.
Check out some comments below:
Kankani commented:
"Asafo Powers has then become the first TikToker to come back and go back."
Delightbringer commented:
"TikTok really said “welcome back… now go back again.” 4.1 million followers just did touch and go. Asafo Powers vs TikTok: Round 2, knockout in hours."
XActivistJerry commented:
"What some people go through is truly different. You won't understand the joy and celebration until such happens to you."
Powderguy commented:
"This is funny and painful for a creator."
Echoes of resilience commented:
"Why do we do so much to celebrate very little?."
Asafo Powers main account banned
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian comedian Asafo Powers had lost his TikTok account with over 4 million followers after receiving a permanent ban notification while on TikTok live.
He described the moment as painful and heartbreaking, saying years of hard work and a loyal fan base disappeared instantly.
Asafo Powers has created a new account, Asafopowers05, and urged fans to support him as he rebuilds.
