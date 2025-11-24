Ghanaian comedian Asafo Powers has lost his TikTok account with over 4 million followers after receiving a permanent ban notification while on TikTok live

He described the moment as painful and heartbreaking, saying years of hard work and a loyal fan base disappeared instantly

Asafo Powers has created a new account, Asafopowers05, and is urging fans to support him as he rebuilds

Akowuah Powers, popularly known as Asafo Powers, is pained and deeply shattered after he was permanently banned from his official TikTok page with over 4 million followers and millions of views.

Asafo Powers speaks after his 4 million TikTok account gets disabled. Image credit: Asafo Powers update

Source: TikTok

He shared this unfortunate news with his followers and fans and stated on the page saying the ban affected him terribly both personally and professionally.

Asafo Powers went on to say that he had received warning notifications on the account for some time, but did not believe it would become a permanent ban.

Asafo Powers breaks silence over his account

He stated the events unfolded just after he posted new content on Monday evening.

"I had something to post on the account, so I posted it just before 9 pm.... After, I went live on TikTok, and while I was live, I got a notification stating I had been permanently banned. I was speechless and lost for words. I didn't even know what happened," he stated.

He described the experience as painful and overwhelming, stating that it was difficult for him to comprehend the situation, as years of hard work, dedication, and a loyal viewership had crumbled before his eyes in seconds.

He also stated that he was heartbroken and was looking for anyone to talk to because of his emotional state.

“This is painful, but this is part of the journey,” he stated. “Life goes on. I pray God gives me the strength to push through, and I will not stop working hard.”

Asafo Powers expressed particular displeasure with the market women who are so important to his comedic material and are very supportive of his craft.

He stated that they would be heartbroken to hear the situation, but he hoped they would still support him during this situation.

He has since created another TikTok account and is asking fans, loved ones, and the general public to support him while he starts from scratch.

“I know people love me and take pleasure in what I do. Please follow my new account, and we can continue the journey together," he said.

Watch his expression after his account got disabled below:

The comedian, although distraught, is positive and believes he will create stronger content with the support of his loyal fans.

Asafo Powers and his protege, Last Her,o travel abroad in search of Azule. Image source: The Delay Show

Source: Youtube

Asafo Powers and Last Hero visited Dubai

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Famous Ghanaian TikTokers Asafo Powers and Last Hero have travelled for the first time to Dubai.

The duo were captured in several viral videos having fun and shooting skits in the streets of Dubai.

Netizens who saw the videos were impressed and congratulated the duo for taking their craft to another level.

Source: YEN.com.gh