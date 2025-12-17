The former Assin Central MP grabbed public focus after an unscheduled pause on his campaign journey, capturing the curiosity of onlookers and social media alike

The NPP stalwart was transported back to his early days as he spotted local women roasting gari by the roadside

Kennedy Agyapong confidently joined the women at work, demonstrating the skills he had long mastered and reminding many of his roots

Kennedy Agyapong became the centre of online discussion after an unscheduled pause during a campaign road trip.

Kennedy Agyapong causes a stir as he steps out to join Ghanaian women frying Gari. Image credit: Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong/Facebook, EdHub/X

Source: UGC

Former Assin Central Member of Parliament and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful,

What began as a routine journey quickly turned personal when a familiar roadside activity caught his attention and stirred memories from years past.

Along the stretch of the journey, local Ghanaian women were seen roasting gari by the roadside, a sight that appeared to transport the seasoned politician back to his early years.

The scene reportedly reminded him of a former family source of income, one rooted in hard work and survival before success entered the picture.

Kennedy Agyapong steps in, roasting gari confidently

Moved by nostalgia, Kennedy Agyapong asked to step out of his vehicle and engage the women. After a brief interaction and consent, he joined them, confidently stirring the gari over the open fire.

His calm control and familiarity with the process suggested a skill long remembered rather than newly learned, earning attention from bystanders and viewers alike.

A trending video shared by EDHUB on X captured the moment, quickly spreading across social platforms.

Many observers noted how the clip highlighted the journey from humble beginnings to national prominence, while others viewed it through a political lens, sparking wide-ranging reactions.

Watch the X video below.

Peeps react to Kennedy Agyapong roasting gari

YEN.com.gh compiled several reactions from social media users who weighed in on the moment:

@LinaCrypto_ wrote:

"Man knows how to work the press."

@ACHIE_O wrote:

"The thing dey burn ein hand but Politics aboa bone nti, man no dey talk."

@XActivistJerry added:

"During election periods, leaders tend to come closer to the people to seek votes and build familiarity. Many begin with good intentions, but once in office, they often realise how much work remains to be done."

@BraPhile added:

"A leader willing to step into the real work of ordinary people shows pragmatism, not gimmicks. Ken’s hands-on approach reflects understanding, not optics."

@gyina_yie shared:

"Ghana politics."

@eric_a_Paintsil added:

"Watch the video to the end. He didn't just help with the gari frying, but went in there in the milling room to tell them the other things waste can be used for. Goes hand in hand with his ideas. Hate or like him, he'll teach you how to fish."

@StrongOniel wrote:

"Politicians can do anything for the power, after he get the power then he will show the people pepper."

@collwus wrote:

"Hahaha what politics can make you do trust me you don't have idea about it, all because of power man dey search oo. Tumi die nda fom."

Sarah Adwoa Safo, the former MP for Dome-Kwabenya, cautions NPP delegates against voting for Kennedy Agyapong. Photo credit: Sarah Adwoa Safo & Kennedy O. Agyapong/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Adwoa Safo kicks against Kennedy Agyapong's candidacy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarah Adwoa Safo, the former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, had kicked against Kennedy Agyapong's candidacy in the NPP flagbearer race.

Speaking to NPP delegates, she said the presidential aspirant has a bad history of using intemperate language on women, including herself.

Adwoa Safo consequently urged NPP delegates to reject Kennedy Agyapong in the party's flagbearer race.

Source: YEN.com.gh