Nana Ama McBrown publicly confirmed that she and her husband, Maxwell Mensah, are divorced in an interview on TV3’s New Day show on December 17, 2025.

Vintage photos capture Nana Ama McBrown and ex-husband Maxwell Mensah’s early romance. Image credit: Maxwell Mensah

After the announcement, old photos showing the early romance of Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown and her ex-husband, Maxwell Mensah, reappeared online, moving many fans.

The images show moments from when they first started dating up to their marriage. Many people on social media find the photos nostalgic and touching, especially since the recent news that they've separated.

Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mensah reportedly met around 2009 and started dating soon after. At the time, McBrown was becoming famous in Ghanaian movies, while Maxwell Mensah worked in business.

Old photos of McBrown and Maxwell resurfaced

The photos show a younger McBrown looking happy with her partner at parties, private dates, and family events.

Some images also show the couple during their wedding in 2016, when they married in a small ceremony with family and friends.

McBrown mostly kept her marriage private, choosing to protect her personal life even though she was famous.

The birth of their daughter, Maxin Mawushi Mensah, in 2019 was one of the happiest times in McBrown’s life. She often talks about how motherhood and her daughter changed the way she sees life, love, and her career.

In December 2025, Nana Ama McBrown announced that she and Maxwell Mensah had divorced.

She said the marriage ended years ago, but they kept it quiet to protect their peace and their child.

The old photos remind us that love can be wonderful, even when it doesn’t last. Many fans see these images as a chapter in McBrown’s life full of love, personal growth, and treasured memories.

These memories will always be a part of her life story.

McBrown shares why she still wears ring

Nana Ama McBrown has opened up on why she continues to wear her wedding ring despite being separated from her husband, Maxwell Mensah.

This has raised questions and sparked discussion from many of her fans.

Explaining the reason behind this, the actress narrated that their marriage was never about grand displays or legal formalities.

McBrown spoke directly about her decision to continue wearing her ring and said that it was done so as a significant, intentional expression of her hope, respect and openness for future reconciliation.

Checkout the old photos of Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mensah below:

Nana Ama McBrown details how she and her husband, Maxwell Mensah, got divorced. Photo source: @iamamamcbrown

Nana Ama McBrown shared reason behind divorce

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown's marriage to her husband, Maxwell Manu Mensah, had ended after 12 years.

In a video, the celebrated actress and TV personality explained how she and her ex-husband ended their union.

Nana Ama McBrown's remarks about her divorce came several months after speculations emerged on social media.

