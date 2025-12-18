Nana Ama McBrown has kept wearing her wedding ring, a move that has left many wondering what message she is quietly sending

Despite confirming a separation, a key decision involving her family and marriage tradition has changed how the situation is being handled

The actress has given a reason that suggests her heart and focus may not be where many people assume they are

Nana Ama McBrown officially confirmed that she was divorced from her husband, Maxwell Mensah, during an interview on TV3’s New Day on December 17, 2025.

Nana Ama McBrown hints at unfinished chapters as she keeps her ring on. Image credit: iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

The actress has opened up on why she continues to wear her wedding ring despite being separated from her husband, Maxwell Mensah.

This has raised questions and raised much discussion from many of her fans.

Explaining the reason behind this, the Actress explained that their marriage was never about grand displays or legal formalities.

Small traditional wedding shaped their marriage values

According to her, she and Maxwell did not have a big white wedding or a court marriage. Instead, they decided to go for a small traditional ceremony that reflected their personal values and understanding of marriage.

They did not have a white wedding, nor did they get married in a court; rather, their marriage was celebrated during a small traditional wedding reflecting their personal values and understanding of marriage.

When challenges arose in their marriage, both Nana and Maxwell chose to take the mature, respectful route by having a meeting with their families to discuss their decision to go their separate ways.

However, both families were against separating the couple and were hoping that the couple would be able to reconcile and remain married.

Instead of rushing to a permanent break-up, Nana and Maxwell Mensah decided to take some time apart to see whether time apart might help them reconcile and get back together again.

It was toward the end of this time apart that Maxwell suggested to Nana that she continue wearing her wedding ring while they were taking time apart.

Nana Ama shared why she wears ring

McBrown spoke directly about her decision to continue wearing her ring and said that it was done so as a significant, intentional expression of her hope, respect and openness for future reconciliation.

"I do not have a fully closed door between us, and my wearing the ring is a reminder of that," said McBrown.

McBrown stated that she wears the ring to make a statement about herself and not to try to impress anyone or send mixed signals.

She has been clear that she is not looking for another husband or partner. She is focusing her attention on healing, peace and doing what is best for her and her family.

Watch the video of Nana Ama McBrown's assertion below:

Many admire McBrown for her honesty and view her comment as that of a mature, dignified, and emotionally intelligent person dealing with her separation in the public eye.

Nana Ama McBrown officially confirms her divorce from Maxwell Mensah in an interview on TV3 on December 17. Image credit: KofiTVGhana, GhMusicNow

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown confirmed divorce

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown has officially confirmed that she was divorced from her husband, Maxwell Mensah, during an interview on TV3’s New Day on December 17, 2025.

Speaking with Cookie Tee, the actress said their separation was amicable and that she had never been happier.

Nana Ama McBrown's confirmation of her marital separation came after years of rumours claiming that her marriage to Maxwell Mensah had hit the rocks.

Source: YEN.com.gh