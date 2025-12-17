Nana Ama McBrown's marriage with her husband, Maxwell Manu Mensah, has ended after 12 years

In a video, the celebrated actress and TV personality explained how she and her ex-husband ended their union

Nana Ama McBrown's remarks about her divorce comes several months after speculations emerged on social media

Celebrated Ghanaian actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown announced her divorce from her husband, Maxwell Manu Mensah, on Wednesday, December 17, 2025 after months of speculation.

Nana Ama McBrown details how she and her husband, Maxwell Mensah, got divorced. Photo source: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

In an interview with media personality Cookie Tee on TV3's 'New Day' morning show, McBrown, who is set to return as the host of Onua Showtime, noted that her marriage to Maxwell had officially ended after twelve years.

According to the veteran actress, her decision to end her marriage was very difficult and necessary for her and her ex-husband.

McBrown emphasised that her separation from Maxwell was mutual and amicable. She clarified that there is no animosity between them.

The Onua Showtime host said that both she and her former husband had grown tired of the marriage and agreed to go their separate ways without conflict.

The Instagram video of Nana Ama McBrown announcing her divorce from Maxwell Mawu Mensah is below:

McBrown details how she divorced Maxwell

McBrown noted that her ex-husband Maxwell never insulted or maltreated her during their 12 years of marriage.

She stated that she and Maxwell only argued on one occasion during their trip to Brazil for the 2014 World Cup, with her ex-husband later apologising.

McBrown said she and her ex-husband were peacefully co-parenting their daughter, Maxin, after their divorce.

Nana Ama McBrown officially confirms her divorce from Maxwell Mensah in an interview on TV3 on December 17. Image credit: KofiTVGhana, GhMusicNow

Source: Facebook

Explaining how the divorce came about, she noted that she and her ex-husband married in a traditional ceremony and that they finalised their separation during a gathering with their family members.

The actress stated that their families were initially not in support of their divorce and that she and her ex-husband separated to see if they could rekindle their marriage.

The TikTok video of Nana Ama McBrown explaining how she and Maxwell got divorced is below:

McBrown and Maxwell's marriage, divorce rumours

McBrown married Maxwell Mawuli Mensah in August 2016. The couple dated for many years before walking down the aisle.

On February 19, 2019, the veteran actress and her then-husband welcomed their only child, Maxine Mawushie Mensah, in Canada.

In recent years, speculation emerged on social media on multiple occasions indicating that the couple had ended their marriage.

In August 2023, Accra-based business mogul Ohene Pharah alleged that Maxwell had been having a secret affair with his baby mama, Serwaa Prikels.

He claimed that his relationship with his baby mama collapsed due to her alleged affair with McBrown’s husband. The couple never addressed the allegations publicly.

In June 2024, divorce rumours swirled once again after Maxwell deleted all photos of McBrown from his social media pages.

McBrown's divorce from Maxwell stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Aya ventures commented:

"If he is good in everything, why did they divorce?"

Mary_gold_o said:

"That is how Ama behaves. 🔥🔥 We take time in doing things ❤️."

Iam_adwoasweetsweet wrote:

"You are a strong woman, Nana."

McBrown shops with Maxwell on Father's Day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that McBrown shopped at the Savile Row boutique with Maxwell Mensah on Father's Day on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

In a video, the celebrated actress and her partner purchased several shoes and other fashion items together.

McBrown also penned a heartfelt message to Maxwell to celebrate him for his role as a father to their daughter, Maxin.

Source: YEN.com.gh