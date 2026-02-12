James Van Der Beek, the American actor best known for playing Dawson Leery on Dawson’s Creek, has died at age 48 after a battle with colorectal cancer

His wife announced his passing on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, in a statement that outlined how the actor went through his final days alive

A GoFundMe was organised for his family after his death due to their dwindling finances after fighting cancer, raising more than $1m in less than 24 hours

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

American actor James Van Der Beek, popular for his role in the late 1990s and early 2000s drama series Dawson’s Creek, has reportedly died at the age of 48.

Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek reportedly dies at the age of 48 on February 11, 2026. Image credit: vanderjames

Source: Instagram

The actor reportedly died after a battle with colorectal cancer.

The BBC reported that the tragic event occurred on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, citing a statement from his family.

Van Der Beek’s wife, Kimberly, shared a statement via his Instagram page to share details of her husband’s death.

"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace,” the statement read.

It added: “There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now, we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

The popular actor is survived by his wife and six children - Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, and Jeremiah, who are aged between 15 and 4 years old.

The Instagram post announcing James Van Der Beek’s death is below.

Who was James Van Der Beek?

James Van Der Beek was born on March 8, 1977, in Cheshire, Connecticut, and started acting by appearing in school plays. He got his big break after being cast in an off-Broadway production of Edward Albee's 'Finding the Sun' at the age of 16 and shone as he expressed his talent.

Van Der Beek gained global prominence after being cast as Dawson Leery in Dawson's Creek, the hit show that kicked off in 1998. The role launched his career, and he went on to appear in a plethora of movies, including Texas Rangers, Varsity Blues, The Rules of Attraction, Scary Movie, and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

The actor married Heather McComb in 2003 until their 2010 divorce. He then got married to Kimberly Brook, with whom he welcomed six children.

Below is a YouTube video of James Van Der Beek in Dawson's Creek.

GoFundMe launched for Van Der Beek’s family

The actor battled cancer for several years before his death. He told PEOPLE in November 2024 that he received the diagnosis during a routine colonoscopy in August 2023.

The cancer battle took a toll on both his physical and financial health, according to a GoFundMe set up by his friends to raise funds for his family.

“In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future. The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds, the fundraiser, organised by Jason K, said.

The fundraiser managed to raise more than $1m in less than 24 hours after being set up, reflecting the widespread love for the deceased actor.

Apocalypto actor Gerardo Taracena passes away

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Mexican actor Gerardo Taracena reportedly died at the age of 55.

Taracena, known for his role as Middle Eye in Apocalypto, was reported dead on January 31, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh