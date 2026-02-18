Minister Christian Kwadjo Larbi, a prominent New Jersey-based man of God has reportedly passed away

The news of the death and funeral arrangements of the husband of All Nations Church preacher Pastor Angela Larbi emerged online

Many Ghanaians, including Minister Christian Kwadjo Larbi took to social media to mourn his death and offer condolences to his family

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Minister Christian Kwadjo Larbi, a prominent US-based Ghanaian man of God, has sadly passed away.

The New Jersey All Nations Church mourns as man of God Minister Christian Kwadjo Larbi passes away. Photo source: All Nations Church, New Jersey

Source: Facebook

The New Jersey branch of the All Nations Church announced the news of Minister Larbi's demise in a social media post on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

What happened to Minister Christian Kwadjo Larbi?

The exact circumstances and date of the late Minister Larbi's demise remain unknown, with the All Nations Church in New Jersey failing to provide more information about the tragedy in their announcement.

The church shared a photo of the obituary poster for the late man of God, who was the husband of Pastor Angela Larbi, with details about his funeral arrangements.

According to the All Nations Church, a memorial service will be held at their premises at 412 Linden Avenue in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on Friday, February 27, 2026.

A viewing and burial service will be held at the Plinton Curry Funeral Homes at 428 Elizabeth Avenue in Somerset, New Jersey, on Saturday, February 28, 2026, with the funeral service and repast being held on the same day at the All Nations Church.

Many people from the Ghanaian community in New Jersey, including family members and loved ones, are expected to attend the solemn events and bid farewell to the late Minister Larbi.

A thanksgiving service will later be held at the church on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

In their post, the church noted that they would be honouring the life and legacy of the late Minister Larbi.

Popular Ghanaian pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi reportedly passes away on Friday, February 13, 2026. Photo source: Prince Elisha Osei Kofi

Source: Facebook

The prominent church also appealed to the public to support the man of God's family, including his wife, Pastor Angela Larbi, the lead pastor of the South Jersey campus of the All Nations Church, with prayers as they grieved over their loss.

The statement read:

"We honour the life and legacy of our dear Minister Christian Kwadjo Larbi. Together, we grieve this loss as a community of faith."

"Join us as we gather in love and remembrance February 27th through March 1st. Kindly lift the family in prayer during this time. Details are on the flyer."

The Facebook post announcing Minister Christian Kwadjo Larbi's death is below:

Minister Christian Kwadjo Larbi's demise stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Albert Donkor commented:

"Chris, you were a big brother, a great friend, a loving dad, and a good husband. Knowing you for the past 35 years has been a blessing. Thank you for the prayers and all the advice you gave me. You will be missed. Rest in peace, brother."

Rukaya Rockson Bukari said:

"Auntie Angie, I'm praying for you and the family as you grieve the loss of Minister Christian Kwadjo Larbi. May God's love and peace surround you all and may cherished memories of his life bring you comfort during this difficult time."

Victor Aboagye wrote:

"My heart is broken, and I am speechless. My condolences to the family. I still can't believe this, my brother. Loved your gentle, beautiful, calm personality. You will be missed. Rest in perfect peace."

Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi died in the early hours of Friday, February 13, 2026.

The news of his death was confirmed by his colleague Bismark Nana Boateng and others in various social media posts.

Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi's death evoked sad reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh