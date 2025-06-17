Meet Zahn McClarnon and how he became the face of Native American TV shows

Zahn McClarnon leads Native American representation on TV with standout roles in Dark Winds, Longmire, and Westworld, redefining Indigenous storytelling. His performances add depth to Indigenous characters, reshaping how their stories are told and driving a shift toward more authentic portrayals.

Zahn McClarnon attends the AMC Dark Winds S3 Premiere at the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Some of Zahn McClarnon's Native American roles include Joe Leaphorn in Dark Winds , Mathias in Longmire , Akecheta in Westworld , and Hanzee Dent in Fargo .

. Born to a Hunkpapa Lakota mother and Irish father, McClarnon spent his childhood between Colorado and Montana.

He began his career in local theatre before rising to fame with roles in Fargo , The Son , and Reservation Dog .

, , and . McClarnon has been sober for over 24 years , crediting 12-step programs and Native ceremonies for his recovery.

, crediting 12-step programs and Native ceremonies for his recovery. As of 2025, Zahn has 93 acting credits, with standout performances in Doctor Sleep, Castlevania: Nocturne, and Queen of the South.

Zahn McClarnon's profile summary

Full name Zahn Tokiya-ku McClarnon Gender Male Date of birth 24 October 1966 Age 58 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Denver, Colorado, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 166 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Hunkpapa Lakota Siblings One School Omaha Central High School Profession Actor Instagram @zahnmcclarnon Facebook @OfficialZahnMcClarnon

Zahn McClarnon's heritage and background explained

Zahn Tokiya-ku McClarnon was born on 24 October 1966 in Denver, Colorado. His mother is Hunkpapa Lakota, a Native American tribe, and his father is of Irish descent. Zahn also has a brother. He revealed details about his heritage during an interview with Santa Fe magazine:

Top-5 facts about Zahn McClarnon. Photo: Mat Hayward/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

My father was Irish, Polish, Scottish. My mother is from the Standing Rock Reservation. She was raised in North Dakota and she’s a Hunkpapa Lakota, and also German.

Zahn continued:

My great-great-grandfather, who married into the tribe, was a German man named William Zahn, who I was named after. Well actually, I was named after his son, Francis Zahn. He married my great-great-grandmother, Kizawin, which means fighting woman in Lakota.

McClarnon spent much of his childhood near Browning, Montana, where his father worked at Glacier National Park. He frequently visited the reservation, where his mother grew up, and spent time with his maternal grandparents.

Zahn attended Omaha Central High School, where he developed an interest in acting. His drama teacher, Peggy Stommes, played a crucial role in encouraging his passion for performance.

Zahn McClarnon's career timeline

Zahn McClarnon attends Variety’s FYC TV FEST at 1 Hotel West Hollywood (L) and "Echo" launch event at Regency Village Theatre (R). Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer, Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Zahn McClarnon began his acting career in local theatre before moving to Los Angeles in the early 1990s. He gained early recognition with roles in Into the West (2005), Not Forgotten (2009), and Resolution (2013). His recurring TV roles in Ringer and The Red Road helped establish him in Hollywood.

McClarnon's breakthrough came with his portrayal of Mathias in Longmire (2012–2017), followed by his critically acclaimed portrayal of Hanzee Dent in Fargo (2015). He starred in The Son (2017–2019), where he learned the Comanche language for authenticity. His role as Akecheta in Westworld (2018) earned praise for its depth and emotional storytelling.

Since 2019, he has expanded into film, playing Crow Daddy in the horror movie Doctor Sleep and later starring in Reservation Dogs (2021–2023) as Officer Big. His first lead role came in Dark Winds (2022–present), solidifying him as a key figure in Native representation on TV.

Notable Zahn movies and TV shows

Popular Zahn McClarnon's films and TV shows include Reservation Dogs (L), Fargo (C), and Westworld (R). Photo: @RezDogsFX, @kdunstsorority, @EcranLarge on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

According to IMDb, Zahn McClarnon, best known for portraying Indigenous characters on TV, has 93 acting credits (as of this writing). Here are some of his notable roles:

Film/TV show Role Fargo (2015) Hanzee Dent Westworld (2018–2022) Akecheta Longmire (2012–2017) Mathias Reservation Dogs (2021–2023) Officer Big Queen of the South (2018) Taza Togo (2019) Tulimak Drunk History (2019) Adam Fortunate Eagle Dark Winds (2022–2025) Joe Leaphorn Castlevania: Nocturne (2023–2025) Olrox (voice) The Son (2017–2019) Toshaway

A look at Zahn McClarnon's sobriety journey

Zahn McClarnon has spoken about his struggles with substance abuse, describing how his journey toward sobriety shaped his personal and professional life. In an interview with Santa Fe Magazine, he reflected on the dark periods he faced, acknowledging that some aspects of his past were not recoverable.

I've struggled with addiction most of my life, since I was a young man... I was thrown into my first rehab at 15 years old. I didn't stay sober, but struggled with it for many more years after that. Twelve-step programs, along with cultural ceremonies. We call it the Red Road.

He continued:

I'm sober today. 24 years. I think that I've gotten more confident over the years, and I feel like most days I belong where I'm at today. I'm feeling comfortable about myself and that I'm good enough to be there.

FAQs

Who is the star of Dark Winds? Zahn McClarnon plays Joe Leaphorn, the lead role in Dark Winds, a psychological thriller series based on Tony Hillerman's novels. What movies did Zahn McClarnon star in? He has appeared in films like Doctor Sleep, The Forever Purge, Bone Tomahawk, The Silencing, and Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron. What is Zahn McClarnon doing now? He is currently filming Season 4 of Dark Winds in Santa Fe, New Mexico. What ethnicity is Zahn McClarnon? Zahn McClarnon is of Hunkpapa Lakota and Irish ancestry. What tribe is Zahn from? He is from the Native American Hunkpapa Lakota tribe through his mother. Is Zahn McClarnon a twin? Zahn McClarnon is rumoured to have a fraternal twin brother, but he has never publicly confirmed this detail. Where does Zahn McClarnon live? The star resides in Los Angeles, California. He moved there to pursue acting, and the city remains his professional base for film and television projects.

Zahn McClarnon has redefined Native American representation in television through authentic storytelling and complex roles. He stars as Joe Leaphorn in Dark Winds, Mathias in Longmire, Hanzee Dent in Fargo, and Akecheta in Westworld.

