Epixode Steals Spotlight from Stonebwoy at BHIM Concert with Squid Game Outfit

Epixode proved again why he was adjudged the dancehall artist f the year for the 2021 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards at the BHIM Concert

The reggae and dancehall artist was on the bill for the 5th edition of the BHIM concert and did not disappoint with his performance and costume

The 2021 and fifth edition of the BHIM Concert organised by Stonebwoy was a star-studded musical with performances from top acts with its headline as Beenie Man from Jamaica

Ghanaian dancehall and reggae artist and 2021 winner of 2021 VGMA best dancehall artist, Epixode was the highlight of the most anticipated show, BHIM Concert after coming on stage to thrill fans with his energetic performance in a Squid Game attire.

While guests artists turned up on stage in their methodical style, dancehall musician Epixode stuns patrons with his creative costume idea of wearing the iconic Netflix Squid Game attire which got much talking.

Epixode has consistently proven himself to be a creative gem and a talented performer on many occasions and instances. Its seen through his music videos which he directs himself, his style sense and stage crafts.

Epixode, Stonebwoy at BHIM Concert.

Many netizens and social media commentators took to their socials to express their and hailed Epixode as a show-stopper at the Bhim Concert.

Actress @beverly_afaglo commented:

"U were fire"

@michael_love120 also asserted:

"Talent over hype……If u know him from the scratch u won’t talk much…God bless u Champ"

Other artists that threw their weight behind Stonebwoy for his BHIMConcert on stage included Samini, Obibini, Mr Drew, Fameye, Edem, Kwaw Kese, Kofi Kinaata, D-Black with special appearances from Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson and Ghanaian-American viral star Jeff Obeng, aka Cousinskeether who showed up on stage during D-Black’s performance.

The ladies were not left alone as they came in full force and A-game on stage. Mona4Reall, Akiyana, Empress Gifty, and Sefa were among the guest artists list.

MP Sam George and wife spotted jamming to songs at Stonebwoy's BHIM Concert

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George and his lovely wife have warmed headlines as they took time off work to attend a music concert in Accra. In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the legislator, in the company of his ever-radiant wife seen taking front-row seats at Stoy's BHIM Concert.

The lovely couple stood during Stonebwoy's performance and decided to sing along to the song being sung.

