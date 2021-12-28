The year 2021 seems to have been an exceptional one for some Ghanaian celebrities who found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

They were arrested with some seeing the inside of prisons for the first time of their lives.

In all, a total of 10 popular people, or public figures tasted the handcuff, with one of them, Rosemond Brown, being handed a jail term.

YEN.com.gh brings you the list of the 10 popular people who were arrested in 2021.

1. Shatta Wale: The Dancehall musician was arrested on October 19, 2021, following a shooting prank. With the aid of his personal assistant and others, Shatta Wale pranked the whole of Ghana with information that he had been shot. Shatta Wale was taken to the Ankaful Prison where he spent 5 days.

2. Funny Face: The comic actor also found himself in the hands of the police after his arrest for allegedly threatening his baby mama and others. Funny Face was referred to the psychiatric hospital after which the court will hear his case. He has spent a number of days at the hospital and was recently seen in a video looking healed.

3. Medikal: Fella Makafui’s husband was also in police grips for allegedly brandishing a gun on social media. Medikal had earlier ranted on social media in demand of the release of his boss and very good friend Shatta Wale. He was remanded in police custody and was also taken to Ankaful Prison for 5 days.

4. Jesus Ahuofe: Jesus Ahuofe: Known in private life as Bishop Akwasi, Jesus Ahuofe was picked up by the police after a video of him claiming that Shatta Wale would be shot went viral. YEN.com.gh published the full video of his prophecy that landed him in police custody. In fact, he was the one behind the whole Shatta Wale shooting prank. Earlier, his wife, Viviana, complained that the police were being unfair to her husband for keeping him without taking him to court.

5. Nana Dope: Shatta Wale’s PA, Nana Dope, has also been arrested and charged for abetment in crime. He and another person are in police custody over Shatta Wale’s shooting prank.

6. Rev Owusu Bempah: The popular religious leader was arrested after he and his ‘boys’ had stormed the home of Evangelist Patricia Oduro, formerly known as Nana Agradaa, to foment trouble. The two were great friends and it was not known what their brawl was about. Nana Agradaa and Owusu Bempah fell off not long after she claimed she had repented and was now an evangelist.

7. Captain smart: The Onua FM host was arrested following some unsavory pronouncements that hinge on the country's peace and security, as captured by a statement by the Ghana Police Service. A separate statement from the National Media Commission (NMC) said Captain Smart called for “insurrection against the state of Ghana and its institutions” in a recent broadcast on Accra-based Onua FM.

8. Akuapem Poloo: The actress and Instagram model was arrested following some materials she shared with her seven-year-old son on the internet. She was charged with the publication of obscene materials as a minor was involved. Akuapem Poloo, known in real life as Rosemond Brown, was handed a 90-year jail term. His lawyers were successful at appealing the ruling so that she later had a fine of 12,000 cedis.

9. Bulldog: Shatta Wale’s manager was arrested following some comments he made about President Akufo-Addo on Nana Ama McBrown’s showbiz United programme. He was agitated about the Menzgold saga and said if Akufo-Addo does not pay Menzgold customers, he would not finish his second term.

10. Adu Sarfoa: The former Angel TV worker was arrested following a complaint lodged by Nana Aba Anamoah. Adu Sarfoa went gaga on social media calling Nana Aba names after accusing her of snatching her boyfriend. This landed her in police custody.

Rosemond Brown's lawyers appeal her 90-day jail term

Meanwhile, Akuapem Poloo received some good news days after she was sent to jail.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal unanimously granted the prayer of Rosemond Alade Brown to be free from continuing her jail term.

The actress was expected to pay GHC12,000 after her lawyer Andrew Kojo Vortia moved his application and prayed the court to impose a non-custodial sentence rather than a custodial sentence.

