CEO of 3Music Networks, Sadiq Addulai Abu and Afrobeat musician, King Promise engaged in a heated argument over the weekend

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the two clashed over a reported ban on King Promise's music videos on the 3Music TV channel by the CEO

Sadiq shared some background details of what triggered the ban, and they buried the hatched later on in the show after the host intervened

The CEO of 3Music Networks, Sadiq Addulai Abu and Afrobeat musician, King Promise engaged in a heated argument over the reported ban of the latter’s music videos on the 3Music TV channel.

This comes after the 3Music CEO made a decision in January to ban King Promise’s music videos from being aired on 3Music TV and disassociate himself from the artiste.

Sadiq explained that there was a back-and-forth negotiation over the singer having to perform at the Wildaland concert at Shai Hills Reserve back in December. Although he did not receive a confirmation to add the artiste to the bill the first time, he was given the go-ahead to do so by the singer’s manager.

Throwing more light on the issue on JoyFM's Showbiz A to Z, Sadiq said Killbeatz returned to disrespect him for going ahead with his directives, which influenced his decision to disassociate himself from the artiste.

Because of the disrespect I am sitting in my corner and staying away from all matters King Promise.

King Promise expressed his displeasure at the assertions of the 3Music Network boss, claiming that Sadiq tarnished his image with his claims during press interviews after the Wildaland concert.

He’s gone on the internet to tarnish my image for no reason. I have known Sadiq before I blew up, even before I knew my management right now, we have our own personal relationship, that is why everything that happened I was very shocked.

Expressing his displeasure, The 'Ginger' crooner said that:

I don’t talk business, money, car, I don’t talk nothing, all I do is go and sing and I and my management handles the rest. If you’ve had a disagreement or you couldn’t reach a bargain, you say you know me personally all you could have done was reach out.

However, the two squashed the beef after host, George Quaye and the panel offered some words of advise to the duo.

