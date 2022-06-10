Ghanaian singer, Gyakie, has trashed out dating rumours between herself and Nigerian Singer, Omah lay

In an interview, she revealed that their relationship is only a professional one and nothing more

Gyakie was on the show to promote her new song, 'Something' which was released on Friday

Ghanaian songstress, Gyakie, has debunked dating rumours with Nigerian singer, Omah lay.

In an interview with Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz, she disclosed that she and Omah Lay are not in an amorous relationship.

Gyakie and Omah Lay. Photo Source: @gyakie_ @omah_lay

Gyakie featured Omah Lay on the remix of her hit song, 'Forever' back in March last year. The song was a love song and that theme reflected in the music video they shot together for the remix.

With the song being a massive hit, fans and music lovers have the perception that the duo are a couple. Gyakie has not spoken about their relationship and this is the first time she has broken her silence on the pending rumour.

"Omah Lay and I are not dating" she said.

However, Gyakie noted their relationship is one that is professional. She said:

Music is very spiritual. Anytime he calls me, you just have to go.

Gyakie was on the show promoting her new project, 'Something' which was released on Friday.

