Ghanaian reggae-dancehall, Stonebwoy, and his wife, Dr. Louisa A. Satekla, celebrated 5 years of being a married couple together

Both lovebirds took to their social media pages to share adorable words about each other marking their anniversary

This got many people and fans of the couple sharing their excitement in the comments section on social media

Ghanaian reggae-dancehall, Stonebwoy, and his wife, Dr. Louisa A. Satekla marked 5 years of being together happily married as a couple.

The couple shared the joys they had in a short video collage which Dr Satekla shared on her Instagram page.

Stonebwoy and wife, Dr. Louisa A. Satekla. Photo Source: @drlouisa_s

Later on that same day, June 16, Stonebwoy took to his Instagram page to share a beautiful picture of himself and his wife. He captioned it:

My Dear Doctor, FRIEND and BEST HALF. 5 years And Running. LOVE ❤️ alone cannot take the shine for how far God has brought Us. MAWU SOGBOLISA is involved, To the world and beyond. Gimme 5 ️. @drlouisa_s ❤️#Happy5 #Gimme5

The 'Therapy' hitmaker thanked God for how far he has brought the two of them, with marriage having its ups and downs. He acknowledged God in his local dialect, Ewe saying, "Mawu Sogbolisa".

He ended his sweet words with "Gimme 5" and Dr Satekla then responded by saying:

Hi Five ✋. Happy Anniversary to us ❤️

Below is the video collage put together by Dr Satekla

Many people wish the sweet couple well

@SantaEkan:

Happy anniversary to you both. Wishing you both many more years of happiness, togetherness and success in Jesus Name. Amen

@nana_qhofi

D for Daben??❤️

@mcsterlyn:

Love go sweet you oo Ei

@MrNhat_:

Love sweet ooVery soon my marriage will be like yours

@KwamiMicky:

to many more years of pure bliss ❤ good health and long life #BHIM

@joyxlyne:

It’s already 5 years, wow

@niislimgh:

Woman make us mighty... "My Dear Doctor" chaii love is beautiful. Happy anniversary

