Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has praised vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at a recent event to mark Father's Day

He called the vice president his son and commended him for his constant loyalty at the event held over the weekend

The praise by the former president is expected to confuse pundits who have always seen him as a staunch backer of Alan Kyerematen, vice president Bawumia's closest political contender

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Former President John Kufuor has eugolised Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his loyalty, describing him as a son.

L-R: John Kufuor and Mahamudu Bawumia. Source: UGC/@Peace104.3FM

Source: UGC

Speaking at a Father’s Day event in the Eastern Region over the weekend, Kufuor said Bawumia has become like a son to him ever since he became a politician.

“Let me single out one person. He is also a father, but I can claim that he happens to be my son too, and that’s the vice president sitting right by me,” the 83-year-old was quoted in a report by Pulse News.

He added:

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

“In your narration [referring to a previous speaker], you said when the planners decided to invite the vice president, you learnt he had gone to the North for some duties, and you even doubted whether he would manage to come.

“But you phoned him, and with his signature giggling, he said ‘if it’s JA Kufuor, I’m coming’. That’s so touching, very touching, but probably that’s how a son should behave towards a father. Sheer coincidence, but you may not know that I started being a father in 1963, and that happened to be the year the vice president was born.”

The former president has always been seen by political pundits as a backer of Alan Kyerematen, Dr Bawumia’s closest contender in the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s flagbearer race.

The comments by ex-president Kufuor will be seen by many as an open endorsement for Dr Bawumia to lead the party in the 2024 elections.

Freddy Blay pushes for Bawumia-Alan ticket for 2024 general elections; Calls it NPP’s best option

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that National Chairman of the governing NPP Freddy Blay is pushing for a Bawumia-Alan ticket for the 2024 general elections.

According to the NPP chairman, that is the party’s best option going into the crucial elections.

Mr. Blay would be the second influential person in the governing party pushing for an Alan-Bawumia Ticket. Former communications director of the party Nana Akomea has also publicly declared support for uniting Vice President Dr. Mahumudu Bawumia and Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh