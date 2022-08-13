Nigeria's Mummy Dolarz has challenged Ghana's Big Ivy to a physical rap battle on stage as their lyrical beef continues

The self-proclaimed Queen of Rap says she does not have time to continue with their ''cut and join'' rap battle

The mothers with help from their sons have been engaging in a rap battle while claiming dominance over each other

Nigerian rapper Mummy Dolarz has challenged Ghana's Big Ivy to a rap duel on stage to protect her self-proclaimed title as the Queen of Rap.

The two entertainers have been engaging in a lyrical feud after Big Ivy rapped on the song Big Momma with help from her son, rapper CJ Biggerman.

In a video on her Instagram account, Mummy Dolarz claims dominance over Big Ivy while calling her to a rap battle in either Nigeria or Ghana.

Photos of rapper Mummy Dolarz and rapper Big Ivy. Credit: mummydolarz/bigivy.adjimah/CJ Biggerman (YouTube)

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian rapper said she wants their lyrical beef taken to another level with an audience present because their ''cut and join'' rap battle is child's play.

Fans have taken to the comment section to share their view after watching the video. YEN.com.gh highlighted some of the comments below:

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video

Ajuraofficial said:

''I’m enjoying this.''

Xploit_comedy commented:

''The Battle line is Drawn ✍️.''

Djobiajent said:

''She no fit! Mama Ghana no fit, she no reach. MUMMY DOLARZ!''

Officialmzkiss commented:

''Omo!!! Me sef dey fear like this .''

Rexxiepondabeat said:

''Mama Ghana bad oo.''

Abayomi_alvin commented:

''Ahhhh @mummydolarz don vex. U don't wanna see her angry.''

Talkwithtima said:

''Mummy Dolarz has said it… the queen of rap has said it. Live battle .''

Queenofdsun said:

''Na mouth jor mama do ur own .''

Shoboy_5k commented:

''Big Ivy go accept but she go don read all the lyrics wey dem go accept but Mummy Dolarz all day.''

Background

On Sunday, May 8, rapper CJ Biggerman creatively celebrated his mother by making a beat for her to rap on the song Big Momma.

Months later, Mummy Dolarz, with support from her son, comedian Oluwadolarz released a track throwing shots at Big Ivy without being challenged, starting a Ghana-Niaja beef between the two mothers.

Source: YEN.com.gh