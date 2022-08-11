AS Roma Forward, Afena Gyan Felix, has left many Ghanaians excited after using Shatta Wale's 'OnGod' as the song for his team presentation

The song was played to over 70,000 spectators who cheered Afena Gyan on as he walked onto the pitch at the Stadio Olimpico In Italy

The video has excited many music lovers, especially SM4lyf fans of the self-acclaimed dancehall artist

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

AS Roma Forward, Afena Gyan Felix, had Shatta Wale's 'On God' playing in the stadium during his appearance for his team presentation.

Afena Gyan and Shatta Wale. Photo Source: @ohenegyanfelix9's @shattawalenima

Source: Getty Images

The stadium was filled to capacity with over 70,000 spectators present and cheering him on at the Stadio Olimpico In Italy.

The occasion was officially the club's introductory ceremony ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The 19-year-old striker is known to be a huge and ardent fan of the self-acclaimed dancehall king and has often shared videos of him jamming to songs on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The game was a charity match between Roma and the Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, with the hosts losing 5-0.

Afena Gyan could play for 85 minutes on the pitch, although he could not get on the scoresheet at the end of the game.

With excitement, Shatta Wale took to his various social media platforms to share the video.

On his Instagram page, he captioned the post,

Still want to thank you for this brother @ohenegyanfelix9 So huge for me #SM4LYF @officialasroma

Meanwhile, on his Twitter page, he went on to thank God and the professional footballer for sailing his hit song to a different country outside the African continent.

He wrote,

Top Striker, @ohenegyanfelix9 , I see you! Keep the hard work, whilst you jam to my songs, I love you ok #OnGod

Many music lovers share excitement upon seeing the video

_1_original

Magical moment Wale god I salute you

fameye_television

Too Stubborn

jah_knows_trend

Sm4lyf❤️keep them talking

trenchkid_002

Greatness ❤️❤️

zuliahabawa

For life is for life

@ElvisMichael19

this video made my day

@OwusuAmofah

Blessing upon blessings ❤️

@SirBilly_gh:

Champions recognizes Champions

Serwaa Amihere Eulogises Strongman Burner, Many Applaud Her For Her Taste In Music

Ghanaian media personality, Serwaa Amihere, has hailed prolific rapper Strongman Burner for his rapping prowess.

It is not certain what triggered the kind words. However, it seems Serwaa is definitely enjoying tunes from the 'Last Verse' hitmaker. He hinted that he is one of the greatest rappers he has ever listened to and thus enjoys his music.

The fashionista journalist intimated that Strongman Burner is an underrated rapper; thus, many should pay attention to his craft.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh