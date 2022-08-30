After a performance in the US, Kofi Kinaata was awarded a citation from the Massachusetts House of Representatives

The citation was in recognition of his victory at the recently held Ghana Music Awards USA; where he emerged as the Artist of The Year

Kofi Kinaata announced his achievement on social media, leading fans and celebrities to flood his comments with congratulatory messages

Kofi Kinaata is on a roll. Fresh off winning Artist of The Year at the 2022 Ghana Music Awards USA, the singer has been awarded a citation from the Massachusetts House of Representatives. In addition, he was presented with KEYS TO THE CITY of Worcester by State representative Dave LeBouf, on behalf of Mayor Joseph Petty.

The citation read;

Serious Congratulations to Kofi Kinaata. In recognition of your victory at the Ghanaian Music Awards USA. The entire membership extends its very best wishes and express their hope for the future.

Kofi Kinaata had just ended his performance at the Kinaata And Friends Live In Worcester event when Dave LeBouf made the presentation. Kofi Kinaata, Fameye and Akwaboah headlined the event. Before presenting the citation and key to Kofi Kinaata, the State representative offered to host Kofi Kinaata and his colleagues at the state house when they revisit Massachusetts. He said;

If you or any of the other artists are ever back in Massachusetts, I would be happy to host the country at the State House.

Amidst cheers from the audience, a grateful Kofi Kinaata thanked the state representative for the honours bestowed onto him, calling it a surprise.

Congratulatory Messages Pour In For Kofi Kinaata

