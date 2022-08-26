Shatta Wale has set yet another record, occupying the top spot on the USA iTunes Reggae Songs Chart

He becomes the first Ghanaian and African artist to achieve this feat; charting above reggae legends Shaggy and Bob Marley

Fans of Shatta Wale took to social media to celebrate the accomplishment and congratulate Shatta Wale

On 6 September 2022, Contractor Music Group, a Jamaican record label promoting reggae, hit the internet with some major news.

Shatta Wale tops USA iTunes Reggae Songs Chart Photo Source: @shattawalegh

Source: Twitter

The institution took to Twitter to announce that Shatta Wale had made history as the first African to hit number one on the iTunes Reggae Songs Chart US.

This comes after Shatta Wale's single Property momentarily peaked at number one above Shaggy's Angel, Three Little Birds by Bob Marley and The Wailers, amongst others. Property is a single from the compilation album Jamaican Garrison Christmas produced by Contractor Music Group. The album included singles from reggae heavyweights such as Popcaan, Vershon, and Aidonia, to mention a few. It was released on 18 December 2020.

Before occupying the number one spot, Shatta Wale's Property debuted at number 7 on the iTunes Reggae Songs Chart US. Then, the single moved five spots up, peaking at number 2 before finally topping the chart.

A tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh attributes the performance of the song on the American charts to Shatta Wale's stages in the country. The Ghanaian dancehall artist was in New York in August, where he thrilled fans at the Summer Stage Festival.

Fans Congratulate Shatta Wale and Celebrate USA iTunes Reggae Songs Chart Achievement

dottigaani141

woww!! congrats to sm boss

babalatifgh

Shatta Wale is already a Living Legend and for that matter a blessing to humanity

MohammedAboutr

Keep soaring higher, King @shattawelgh

AdoteyMichell

Congrats to the SM General @shattawalegh for winning this

Sarkodie, Samini, Gyakie And Other Ghanaian Artists Who Have Won At The Headies

In other news, YEN.com.gh compiled a list of Ghanaian artists honoured at The Headies Awards over the years.

Music stars such as VIP, Samini, Sarkodie, King Promise, Gyakie and Nektunez have been recognized by the Nigerian award show.

