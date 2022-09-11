Rapper Big Ivy thrilled as she performed the song Poison Ivy on UTV's United Show on Saturday

The Ghanaian rapper and her son, CJ Biggerman, delighted viewers of the weekly televised show United Showbiz

After watching the clip in which the mother-son duo rocked the UTV studio, fans sang their praises in the comment section

Sensational rapper Big Ivy delivered an energetic performance of the song, Poison Ivy, when she appeared on UTV's United Show on Saturday, September 10.

The Ghanaian rapper released Poison Ivy in response to Nigerian rapper Mummy Dolarz as part of their ongoing rap feud.

Big Ivy and her son, CJ Biggerman, performed the song on the weekly televised show, United Showbiz.

Fans react as Big Ivy performs with her son on United Showbiz. Photo credit: utvghana/mummydolarz

Source: Instagram

The mother-son duo brought life to the show during their spectacular and vigorous performance.

In a video on the Instagram account of UTV, the pair drop bars and punchlines targeting Mummy Dollarz's so-called superior rap dominance over Big Ivy.

The clip in which Big Ivy and CJ Biggerman rocked the studio of UTV got fans singing their praises.

YEN.com.gh shared some of the comments below:

Social media reactions

Gifty.debrah shared:

Real entertainment.

Amartey016 reacted:

Too much.

Freezy_macbones_official said:

Big mama, please talk to the mic. You killed it.

