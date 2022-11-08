Wendy Shay has shared the tracklist of her Enigma EP, sparking excitement among her fans ahead of its release

The seven-track project will be available on various music streaming platforms on November 11, 2022

Fans of the singer and Ghanaian music lovers flooded her comments section to express their excitement

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The release date for Wendy Shay's much-anticipated Enigma EP is approaching. The popular Ghanaian singer had initially set October 21 as the release date but pushed it back to November 11, 2022.

Wendy Shay drops Enigma Tracklist Photo Source: @wendyshayofficial

Source: Instagram

A few days before the release of the much-anticipated extended play, Wendy Shay shared the tracklist and credits for the seven-track project with no features. All seven songs were written by the Heaven singer known in private circles as Wendy Asiamah Addo and The Hit Bakery.

Producers Of Wendy Shay's Enigma EP

The first track from the EP is produced by M.O.G, who worked on her previous singles, Survivor, Bedroom Commando and Wedding Song. Beatz Vampire is credited with four songs, Habibi, Mariama, New Level and Ruthless. She also taps Afro-fusion and Afrobeats producer Jaemally Beatz for the song, One Man and Jay Scratch for the already-released Heaven.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Sharing her tracklist on social media, she captioned it;

It’s an honor to share my growth with you ,7 solid songs created by myself and the talented team … Friday is the day

Fans React To Wendy Shay's Enigma EP Tracklist

ajeezaygh

Game changing EP ❤️❤️❤️ We’re proud of you ! Congratulations in advance!

kikimarleylive

Dem deaaadd.. QueenShay ❤️❤️ love you always

kgunnygod

Game is loaded really queen Sugar forever

frimpongnhyira

Bravo Wendy "Yaa Asantewaa".

official_jaycurtis

can’t wait to listen

Wendy Shay Talks About her Spirituality; Reveals She Speaks in Tongues & Cries When Spirit-Filled

In other Wendy Shay-related news, the Ghanaian singer revealed she tends to cry and speak in tongues when filled with the Holy Spirit during her personal prayer sessions.

In an interview with Abeiku Santana, the Heaven singer described the experience as recurring as she loves to connect with her soul when praying. Her revelation surprised many fans who did not know the spiritual side of the Ghanaian singer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh