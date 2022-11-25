The gospel singer, Piesie Esther, performed her hit single Wayε Me Yie for Dr Kwaku Oteng in a trending footage

The singer evoked the emotions of the businessman, who looked visibly touched by the song's spirit-filled lyrics

The rare moment between the singer and the renowned businessman also triggered the emotions of fans online

The Ghanaian gospel singer, Piesie Esther, evoked the emotions of Dr Kwaku Oteng while performing her popular single, Wayε Me Yie, for the businessman.

The singer is known for her spirit-filled songs which often make media waves, particularly on radio and television. Her recent hit single has earned her invitations to perform at several ceremonies.

Apart from ministering at events, the singer has been captured delighting hearts and leading people in worship with her reigning song.

Photos of Piesie Esther and Dr Kwaku Oteng. Credit: thosecalledcelebss.

Source: Instagram

Piesie Esther leaves Dr Oteng emotional

The latest is the Chief Executive Officer of Angel Group of Companies, Dr Kwaku Oteng, who was spotted with the gospel singer. The businessman sat next to a colleague while the gospel singer performed.

Dr Oteng visibly expressed emotions as the song's lyrics appeared to have taken him down memory lane, recalling his rise from grass to grace.

The rare moment between the singer and the renowned businessman triggered emotions in fans online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Netizens react emotionally to video of Piesie Esther and Dr Oteng

Odoomalberta0 commented:

Meni ataa taa nisuoeiiii Nebu staaaappp iiitttt.

Phyllisafrifa said:

That's his first wife sitting there sister yea.

Afiaammoanimaa said:

Amen. Awww Awurade this woman.

Ephya_hipsy posted:

The caption alone eeeii so.

Anitagyeman said:

Maniso anaa, God is great.

Owusu_anima posted:

Amen. SM fans don't mind Nebu wai.

Source: YEN.com.gh