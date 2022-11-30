American rappers Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa are set to make history with the Black Star Line Festival in Accra

Ahead of the 2023 festival, the rappers teamed up with United Airlines to provide discount flights to Ghana

The announcement has sparked massive reactions from social media users with some excited about the offer

Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa are taking the Black Star Line Festival to the next level. After announcing a star-studded artist line-up, the rappers are giving music lovers around the world easy access to Ghana.

Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa Offer Discount Flights To Ghana

Ahead of the festival on January 6 2023, the rappers partnered with an airline to offer a five to ten per cent discount on airfares to and from Accra, Ghana.

To ensure music lovers across the world get easy access to Ghana, the rappers made the deal available to persons in North America, Europe, India, the Middle East, Central America, South America, Asia (excluding Japan), and the South Pacific.

The free concert will be held on January 6, 2022, at Black Star Square.

Social Media Users React To Chance The Raper a Discount Flight to Ghana

itsdevanteb

Now this I’m here for!!!! We need to get as many people back to the motherland. Africa is nice and the media has always brainwashed us to think otherwise.

deee___w

But you need a Visa to enter Ghana and the visa app process is 3-5 months! Let’s try this discount deal again next year!

officialtahiria

They been doing some dope things this year over here making me proud as a fan

eliiak

Good look but they should’ve made this happen months ago. It takes over a month to plan a trip to Ghana

glorykorsah

Nahhh Ghana is going to be hella busy and expensive this holiday my God

