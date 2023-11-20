A policeman gave Nacee and his manager money and bought water for them since they had no physical cash on them

The gospel musician shared the touching story on his Instagram page

Many people, after seeing the post, applauded the officer, while others claimed they knew him

Multiple award-winning gospel musician Nacee shared a touching story of how a police officer bought water for himself and his manager when they had no money.

Nacee reveals why a police officer bought water for himself and his manager

In a touching post on his social media page, Nacee told his fans that he and his manager had no physical money on them and they were in dire need of water.

To their surprise, a police officer, known as Mr Boakye, opted to quench their thirst and bought water for them. He also added that the officer gave them extra money for emergencies.

Captioning the post, the Aseda hitmaker pleaded with all Ghanaians to thank the officer on their behalf:

My manager and I were driving and didn’t have physical cash to buy water… He offered to buy us and even gave us a little more Mr to keep on us if we need anything else….

Nacee further stated that there were indeed good police officers out there and thanked the officer for his kindness. He wrote:

There are still good policemen out there… God bless you, sir, for your kindness.

Video of Nacee thanking Ghanaian police officer Mr Boakye for buying water for himself and his manager.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the police officer buying water for Nacee and his manager

Many people applauded Mr Boakye for being kind enough to buy Nacee and his manager water when they had no physical money.

Below are some of the reactions.

mr.ologh said:

I personally know him. He is a very kind gentleman

adwoaambless said:

That’s my elder brother God bless you, bro

empress_hajia_getrich said:

His face and the smile shows. May God bless him

_deera._ said:

Woww....so inspiring ...God bless Mr.Boakye and his entire family

me_rcy810q80 said:

May the good Lord continue to bless you, Mr Boakye. May you never lack in every aspect of your life till the END of TIME. AMEN!

amasafoa8 said:

Mr Boakye unless you dash me some paa de3 I won't tag you da anyway God bless your Kind Heart. May you never lack ijn

myhighestlyf said:

It is because you are a star. Anyway, God bless him.

Nacee reveals that Asamoah Gyan gifted him $8k for his concert 8 years ago

YEN.com.gh reported that gospel musician Nacee disclosed in a recent interview that Ghana's all-time goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan, gifted him $8,000 to make his concert back in 2015 a success.

In an interview on Kofi TV, the Sing My Praise hitmaker noted that he did not know what he would have done if Asamoah Gyan had not intervened.

Many Ghanaians applauded the retired footballer for his kind heart.

