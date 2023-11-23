Rev Abraham Lamptey, the General Overseer of Believers House of Worship International, criticised charging fees for worship events

He emphasis ed that such events meant to acknowledge God's blessings, should not have a price tag

His comments stand in contrast to the common trend of seeking sponsorship for gospel music events facing financial challenges

The General Overseer of Believers House of Worship International, Rev Abraham Lamptey, has expressed disapproval of charging patrons to attend worship events.

Speaking at the launch of his annual event, Art of Worship, he emphasised that worship events meant to encounter God should not have an admission fee.

Rev Lamptey, with 16 years of organising Art of Worship, asserted that putting a price tag on encountering God is wrong and contradicts the spiritual essence of such gatherings.

General Overseer of Believers House of Worship International, Rev Abraham Lamptey. Photo credit: Rev Abraham Lamptey Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

His stance comes when gospel music events struggle with sponsorship challenges, sparking potential debates on the financial dynamics of religious gatherings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nacee Explains Why Contraceptive Company Is Sponsoring His Concert

Meanwhile, Gospel singer Nacee defended a contraceptive company sponsoring his concert, citing the need for financial support for God's work.

He emphasises the role of money in advancing religious causes and notes that some women prefer condoms due to allergies to contraceptive pills.

Nacee plans to distribute condoms at the Kavod Concert 2023, his first event since transitioning to gospel music, aimed at celebrating the terrifying glory of God.

Kuami Eugene Leads Worship With Tagoe Sisters

In another story, a video of Kuami Eugene leading worship at the Tagoe Sisters' 40th-anniversary event sparked discussions about his talent and versatility.

Fans expressed excitement, suggesting he could excel in the gospel music genre.

The artist's church background and ability to connect with authentic Ghanaian gospel songs highlight his multifaceted talent.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh