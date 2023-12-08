O'Kenneth and his collaborator, XlimKid are currently on a media run in Accra, promoting their new collaboration

This comes after their song "Lonely Road" was co-signed by American rapper, Lil Durk who posted the song online

O'Kenneth in a recent interview, has opened up about collaborations with the critically acclaimed rapper

O'Kenneth and XlimKid are currently riding a high following the remarkable success of their joint EP "Pain in Glory."

A song of the project gained significant traction after American rapper Lil Durk posted it on Instagram.

Today, December 8, 2023, the Ghanaian artistes went on a media run in Accra, promoting the song.

O'Kenneth hints at a collaboration with American rapper Lil Durk

O'Kenneth speaks on collaboration with Lil Durk

In an interview with 3 Music on Culturedaily, the rappers shared their experience creating the joint project and what the cosigns from Lil Durk and Hakim Ziyech mean to them.

During the interview, the rappers were asked about their plans for taking the relationship with Lil Durk further.

On November 23, 2023, Lil Durk shared O'kenneth and XlimKid's "Lonely Road" while he marked this year's Thanksgiving Day in loving memory of his lost brother, OTF DThang who was tragically shot and killed two years ago.

The Ghanaian artistes established that they were ready for any collaboration opportunities with the "All My Life" hitmaker.

"Who knows, it might even be in the works", O'kenneth added whetting the appetite of scores of fans who can't wait to hear the song.

