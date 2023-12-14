DWP Dancers: Champion Rolie And Afronita Perform To Monica By Kuami Eugene, Fans Impressed
- Champion Rolie and Afronita are DWP dancers who share a special bond as professional performers
- The dance couple recently came under the spotlight over sweet videos in which they shared romantic moments
- On Tuesday, December 12, Champion Rolie posted a new dance video with Afronita, which melted hearts
Professional performer Champion Rolie and his dance partner Afronita shared heartfelt moments when choreographed to Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene's Monica.
The pair have been under the spotlight over videos where they were spotted in loved-up moments. The bond between the screen dancers seems genuine, but neither has come out to confirm whether they are lovers or the romantic acts are part of entertaining fans.
Champion Rolie took to Instagram to share their latest video with his over 380,000 followers.
"If this video made you smile, share your story," he asked fans on Tuesday, December 12.
Plus-size lady shakes her massive behind as she struts confidently in heels, videos delight netizens
Since its upload, the video has been watched more than 15,000 times, and over 300 people have left comments under it.
Watch the video below:
How people reacted to the video of Champion Rolie and Afronita
YEN.com.gh captured some of the comments below:
Bby.miran posted:
My favourite .
Kojo_jam said:
You've snatched my girl ... court soon @championrolie.
Owensamuelfai8 commented:
Man of the Year.
Uthman9089 stated:
Interesting.
Skemiches_gh indicated:
I smiled.
Gil.berth noted:
That's so cool to watch @afronitaaa @championrolie .
Nadiausman19 posted:
Wow, champ, you kill the vibes.
Afronita flaunts fizzling Figure
Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that DWP Academy dancer Afronita flaunted her figure in fitting shorts in her latest sensational video on her Instagram account on Friday, December 8, 2023.
The entertainer shook her backside as she danced to Soweto (Sped Up) in front of the camera.
Afronita recently generated a buzz when her colleague performer Champion Rolie uploaded a video where the duo looked extremely cosy on Instagram. The pair captured themselves sharing loved-up moments that melted fans' hearts.
Source: YEN.com.gh