Champion Rolie and Afronita are DWP dancers who share a special bond as professional performers

The dance couple recently came under the spotlight over sweet videos in which they shared romantic moments

On Tuesday, December 12, Champion Rolie posted a new dance video with Afronita, which melted hearts

Professional performer Champion Rolie and his dance partner Afronita shared heartfelt moments when choreographed to Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene's Monica.

The pair have been under the spotlight over videos where they were spotted in loved-up moments. The bond between the screen dancers seems genuine, but neither has come out to confirm whether they are lovers or the romantic acts are part of entertaining fans.

DWP's Champion Rolie and Afronita dance to Monica by Kuami Eugene. Photo credit: championrolie.

Champion Rolie took to Instagram to share their latest video with his over 380,000 followers.

"If this video made you smile, share your story," he asked fans on Tuesday, December 12.

Since its upload, the video has been watched more than 15,000 times, and over 300 people have left comments under it.

Watch the video below:

How people reacted to the video of Champion Rolie and Afronita

YEN.com.gh captured some of the comments below:

Bby.miran posted:

My favourite .

Kojo_jam said:

You've snatched my girl ... court soon @championrolie.

Owensamuelfai8 commented:

Man of the Year.

Uthman9089 stated:

Interesting.

Skemiches_gh indicated:

I smiled.

Gil.berth noted:

That's so cool to watch @afronitaaa @championrolie .

Nadiausman19 posted:

Wow, champ, you kill the vibes.

Afronita flaunts fizzling Figure

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that DWP Academy dancer Afronita flaunted her figure in fitting shorts in her latest sensational video on her Instagram account on Friday, December 8, 2023.

The entertainer shook her backside as she danced to Soweto (Sped Up) in front of the camera.

Afronita recently generated a buzz when her colleague performer Champion Rolie uploaded a video where the duo looked extremely cosy on Instagram. The pair captured themselves sharing loved-up moments that melted fans' hearts.

