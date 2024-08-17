Singer Cina Soul pranked DJ and music producer DJ Breezy to send her GH¢1k becuase she was in a fix and needed the money urgently

The prank took place on 3Lounge Celebrity Take-over on 3FM 92.7, and in the video, DJ Breezy was willing to send her the money without asking any further questions

MAny people who reacted to the video talked about DJ Breezy being a good friend and how they wished they had friends like him

Musician Cina Soul pranked DJ and music producer DJ Breezy, and the result warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians who wished to have friends like the DJ.

Cina Soul pranks DJ Breezy on the radio. Image Credit: @cina_soul and @djbreezygh

Source: Instagram

Cina Soul pranked DJ Breezy

On 3Lounge Celebrity Take-over on 3FM 92.7, Cina Soul was tasked to prank DJ Breezy to send her GH¢1,000 because she was in a fix.

In the video, she told the seasoned DJ that she would explain the situation later but needed the money urgently. She assured him that he would receive the money the following day.

In order not to disclose her number, the Too Bad hitmaker mentioned the network to give him a hint of what number to send the funds to.

To confirm, DJ Breezy asked her whether it was her MTN number, and she responded that it was her Vodafone, now Telecel.

After confirming the details on the number, Cina Soul, who eulogised rapper Sarkodie in a recent interview, and the host of the show jumped in and alerted DJ Breezy that it was a prank and that he should not send the money.

Video of Cina Soul pranking DJ Breezy.

Reactions to Cina Soul's prank

Many people in the comment section wished they had a friend or friends like DJ Breezy, who would always come to their aid when they needed financial assistance.

Below are the heartwarming and hilarious reactions to the incident in the video:

Nako said:

"Oh Breezy 😭😭😭😭 please I want to be Breezy's friend"

THE PREACHER MAN🙏 said:

"I know some of us will look through our contacts for like a year and still won’t get anyone lol 😂"

Ama ♥️Perpzsy 💄said:

"All my frds are broke including me 😭"

Nana Adoma💎said:

"I’m still going thru my contacts 🤣"

TETTEH ŅĞUA said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 My friends would never believe me ! I play too much"

piesie84 said:

"😂 me watching this while I won’t even get 1gh mpoo😔boi3😂"

Katie🦋has🦋been🦋Saved said:

"I dont know why am crying"

𝑯𝒊𝒔. 𝒃𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒕𝒔 said:

"Please those saying they’re friends can never,are you also that friend they can trust in times like that?😁"

Ghanaian lady pranks SHS mates

YEN.com.gh reported that a video of some ladies' reaction after realising they had been pranked went viral on social media.

Their SHS mate told them she was getting married and then invited them to her fake wedding ceremony. Social media users expressed their outrage at the prank in the video's comments section.

Source: YEN.com.gh