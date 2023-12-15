Celebrated Ghanaian musician Mzbel got many people congratulating her after she shared a piece of major news on her Instagram page

The Asibolanga crooner announced that she has officially joined Chairman Wontumi's media company, Wontumi Communications

She shared an official flier a day after signing the contract at the office of the media company

Ghanaian musician Mzbel has announced that she has officially joined the media company of Ghanaian politician Chairman Wontumi known as Wontumi Communications.

Mzbel joins Wontumi Communications. Image Credit: @mzbeldaily

Source: Instagram

Mzbel joins Wontumi Communications

Songstress and entrepreneur Mzbel shared an official flier on her Instagram page announcing the major move.

Wontumi Communications referred to her as a goddess on the flier as they used a photo of her slaying a star-studded gold and black-themed gown.

Captioning the post, the Asibolanga crooner wrote:

I'm honoured

The news comes a day after she teased her millions of social media followers that she had bagged a major contract.

Below is a carousel post of Mzbel announcing her move to Wontumi Communications.

Ghanaians react to the news of Mzbel joining Wontumi Communications

Actress Gloria Sarfo, comedian Clemento Suarez and many of her social media fans congratulated Mzbel on bagging a deal with Wontumi Communications.

Others also hinted at her rival, comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, in the comment section of the post.

Below are some of the reactions:

gloriaosarfo said:

Congratulations ♥️

clementosuarez said:

Congratulations

_kelvin__prince said:

I know someone will soon throw tantrums

preciousjewelofficiall said:

This year di3r blessings nkoaaa❤️

real_asare_1 said:

She's employable ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

ethe_lki said:

We moveeeeeeeeeee

yasberry_pinklipcream said:

Ah this is huge.

vicamichaels said:

Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh