Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie invited legendary highlife musician Amakye Dede as a special guest to his Rapperholic Exhibition on December 12, 2023.

The exhibition brought together some high-end Ghanaian personalities to witness the duo perform their collaboration for the first time.

Sarkodie in a new post online, relived the special moment with the legend and heaped praises on him for his remarkable strides in the music industry.

Sarkodie brags about being the first artiste to be featured by the legendary Amakye Dede Photo source: Instagram/BoatengAmeyaw, Instagram/Sarkodie

Sarkodie brags about being the first artiste to collaborate with Amakye Dede

According to Sarkodie, whose guest verse on Been A Fool For You makes him the first ever artiste to be featured by Amakye Dede, working with the legend is a great honour.

In his post online, he admitted that he began listening to Amakye Dede as a toddler and considers him to be a generational icon.

When they performed their new song at the exhibition, the most decorated African rapper of all time confessed that he wished his catalogue would be as evergreen as Amakye Dede.

Netizens were touched by Sarkodie's reverence towards the veteran high-life artiste and shared in his joy as he talked about being Amakye Dede's first-ever collaborator.

Netizens react to Sarkodie's new feat with Amakye Dede

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they heaped praises on Sarkodie and talked about his contribution to Amakye Dede's new song.

@_Luxury007 said:

It's surprising news to me that our living legend @amakyedede_ has never collaborated throughout his entire career

@BoyMariNog remarked:

More respect to you Sarkodie… collaborating with Serious!!!!!!! Proves your intelligence in the music profession…

@endclem added:

Such a beautiful and full-circle moment!

Source: YEN.com.gh