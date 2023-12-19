Stonebwoy's brother Elijah Satekla taught his niece Catherine Jidula Satekla how to dance the official dance challenge of Dalie

The song which has become a viral sensation is by South African musicians Kamo Mphela, Khalil Harrison, and Tyler ICU

Many gushed over their bond, while others encouraged Catherine Jidula to be taking more dancing lessons to become a professional

A video of Elijah Satekla, the brother of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, dancing with the musician's daughter Catherine Jidula Satekla has melted many hearts online.

Stonebwoy's brother and his daughter dance in adorable video

In the video, Stonebwoy's brother Elijah Satekla taught his niece Catherine Jidula Satekla Dalie how to do the official dance challenge for Dalie.

The viral song is by South African musicians, Kamo Mphela, Khalil Harrison, and Tyler ICU. Standing side by side, she watched her uncle and followed in his steps.

Video of Stonebwoy's brother teaching Catherine Jidula Satekla how to do the Dalie dance challenge.

Ghanaians react to an adorable video of Stonebwoy's brother teaching his niece, Catherine Jidula Satekla how to dance

The video of Stonebwoy's brother Elijah Satekla teaching his niece Catherine Jidula Satekla how to do the Dalie dance moves melted many hearts as they gushed over their bond.

Robert Aseye said:

Stonebwoy is the GOAT

Avisilla said:

She should go to Afronita kids dance class she will master it fast

@Jelani _maame said:

cj x uncle selasi

n O T n I C E said:

Stonebwoy then ein brother dey lookalike

jack_son555552 said:

Herrrrrhhh he soo grown now

Yvonne said:

Atopa na akwadaa no bu ne saa no.

Serwaah said:

I really love this girl, she is very funny

Stonebwoy hails Tyrone Marhguy, gives him a special gift

YEN.com.gh reported that multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy congratulated Tyrone Marhguy after he obtained 8As in the 2023 WASSCE.

He also offered him 10 VIP tickets to his much-anticipated Bhim Festival that would be held on Friday, December 22, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Many people applauded Stonebwoy for the kind gesture while others congratulated Tyrone Marhguy.

