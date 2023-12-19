Stonebwoy's Brother And Daughter Dance To Kamo Mphela's Dalie In Adorable Video, Many Gush
- Stonebwoy's brother Elijah Satekla taught his niece Catherine Jidula Satekla how to dance the official dance challenge of Dalie
- The song which has become a viral sensation is by South African musicians Kamo Mphela, Khalil Harrison, and Tyler ICU
- Many gushed over their bond, while others encouraged Catherine Jidula to be taking more dancing lessons to become a professional
A video of Elijah Satekla, the brother of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, dancing with the musician's daughter Catherine Jidula Satekla has melted many hearts online.
Stonebwoy's brother and his daughter dance in adorable video
In the video, Stonebwoy's brother Elijah Satekla taught his niece Catherine Jidula Satekla Dalie how to do the official dance challenge for Dalie.
The viral song is by South African musicians, Kamo Mphela, Khalil Harrison, and Tyler ICU. Standing side by side, she watched her uncle and followed in his steps.
Stonebwoy hails Tyrone Marhguy for getting 8As in the WASSCE, gifts him 10 VIP tickets to Bhim Festival
PAY ATTENTION: Let the battle of the stars BEGIN! Voting for the YEN Entertainment Awards 2023 is LIVE!
Video of Stonebwoy's brother teaching Catherine Jidula Satekla how to do the Dalie dance challenge.
Ghanaians react to an adorable video of Stonebwoy's brother teaching his niece, Catherine Jidula Satekla how to dance
The video of Stonebwoy's brother Elijah Satekla teaching his niece Catherine Jidula Satekla how to do the Dalie dance moves melted many hearts as they gushed over their bond.
Robert Aseye said:
Stonebwoy is the GOAT
Avisilla said:
She should go to Afronita kids dance class she will master it fast
@Jelani _maame said:
cj x uncle selasi
n O T n I C E said:
Stonebwoy then ein brother dey lookalike
jack_son555552 said:
Herrrrrhhh he soo grown now
Yvonne said:
Atopa na akwadaa no bu ne saa no.
Serwaah said:
I really love this girl, she is very funny
Stonebwoy hails Tyrone Marhguy, gives him a special gift
YEN.com.gh reported that multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy congratulated Tyrone Marhguy after he obtained 8As in the 2023 WASSCE.
He also offered him 10 VIP tickets to his much-anticipated Bhim Festival that would be held on Friday, December 22, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Many people applauded Stonebwoy for the kind gesture while others congratulated Tyrone Marhguy.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh