SHE, the female voice behind Akufo-Addo's presidential campaign song Nana Winner said she has not been paid

She shared in a recent interview how she got the opportunity to work with highlife musician Daddy Lumba on the song and the reason why she has not been able to go for her payment

Many people blamed her sweet voice on the song for pushing them to vote for the president, while others hailed her in the comments

Ghanaian singer SHE, who was the voice behind President Akufo-Addo's presidential campaign song, said she had not received her cut of the song.

The song was released by Daddy Lumba, who was known for making campaign songs for the president when he stood in the presidential race for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2008 and 2012 and lost in both years to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

SHE, Akufo-Addo and Daddy Lumba in photos. Image Credit: @hitz1039fm and @nakufoaddo

Source: Instagram

SHE speaks on Daddy Lumba's Nana Winner song

In an exclusive interview with Dr Poundz on Hitz FM, SHE said that she was the female voice behind Daddy Lumba's famous song Nana Winner.

She said that despite working on the song with music producer Appietus and the legendary highlife musician, she did not receive her cut when it came to payment.

Sharing how she was picked for the song, she said a few days before she left Ghana for abroad, musician A Plus came to the studio to inform her and Daddy Lumba of a new song meant for Akufo-Addo's presidential campaign.

She said they were already in the works of reworking an old campaign song for the president, when A Plus brought the news.

"What happened was the day I was going, A Plus came to the studio and said there was a song, and Nana's favourite artiste is Lumba," she said.

SHE said that to date, she had not received her payment for her verse on the song. Explaining why, she said at the time she was supposed to leave Ghana in two days and every time she made plans on going for her cut, things seemed to get in the way.

"The day Nana met me, he was like, come and let me bless you. And I responded by saying. daddy, I will come. And he said that when you come, say it's you, they will give you a pass."

Below is the video of SHE talking about Daddy Lumba's famous song Nana Winner.

Reactions as SHE spoke on working with Daddy Lumba on Nana Winner song

Many people encouraged SHE to visit Akufo-Affo's office for her remuneration before he is out of office after the December 2024 elections.

Others also hailed her for being a part of a legendary song which many termed the best political song in Ghana's history.

occupygh_ said:

She’s the reason why we are where we are . We need to find her

k_daval65 said:

Abeg you fr go take your blessings before he leaves power.

re_itch said:

The song itself is a spiritual song whether you’re NDC or CPP, whatever you are, the song will move you. So far, so good that song is the most moveable political song in Ghana's history.SHE

fran_cisssssssss said:

God will never forgive you

kaali_hairstylist said:

Aww this is so unfair ooooh hmmm

kelvin.little_burniton said:

She is a legend, seriously. amazing soul,

serwaaakwei said:

Someone find her for me

michaelblakka said:

Dr pounds you’re absolutely right boss @voicebehindthestars_she don’t be sleeping on the blessings Nana Addo asked to come for chaley

Below is the official music video of Daddy Lumba's Nana Winner song.

“Is this what you promise us?” - Yvonne Nelson slams Akufo-Addo over hardship

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson slammed President Akufo-Addo once again following increasing petroleum prices.

She said she went to fill her gas cylinder and was shocked to hear how much she was asked to pay. She boldly mentioned Akufo-Addo and asked if this treatment was the kind of promise he made to Ghanaians

NPP supporters did not take this criticism lightly and attacked the actress for airing her plight.

Source: YEN.com.gh