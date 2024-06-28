Wendy Shay, in an interview, has disclosed how she reacts to criticisms and trolls on social media

The singer asserted that she is unbothered as trolls are part of the social media community

Wendy Shay stated that trolls and criticisms motivate her to work harder to achieve success in her career

Award-winning Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has opened up about how she deals with the constant trolls and personal attacks she receives from people on social media.

Wendy Shay reveals how she handles social media trolls

In an interview with YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, Wendy Shay stated that she is unfazed by trolls on social media.

According to the singer, she has come to understand the impact trolls on social media have on celebrities' careers.

She said:

"I have come to understand how they play on social media. You should understand how social media operates."

Wendy Shay also added that the trolling she received from social media users upon entering the entertainment industry has pushed her to strive for success more.

She said:

"Because of what I faced when I entered the industry, I have come to understand that it is a fuel you need. I can only talk for myself. It fuels me because that is what I have used to keep going. When you throw lemons at me, I will make lemonades out of it. I make use of the negativity because it is the negativity that sells more."

The singer also admitted that she used to read messages about her from trolls on social media, but she stopped doing so to protect her mental health.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Wendy Shay's comments

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Wendy Shay's remarks.

@Kwami357 commented:

"Wendy Shay is one of the most talented female artists in Ghana."

@drizzyberko5983 commented:

"Love Wendy so much. She has been on top since she came to the music industry.."

@richymenz commented:

"I think Wendy is maturing in the industry.. see the way she de respond to his questions."

@effiya_ephya commented:

"Loved it. Wendy Shay has really evolved. Wishing her the best ahead ️"

Wendy Shay throws money on Kwadwo Sheldon inside a plush car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon was overjoyed when musician Wendy Shay sprayed money on him in a plush ride.

The Habibi hitmaker threw money of various denominations on the content creator, which he picked off him and off the floor with excitement.

While throwing the money, Sheldon could be seen shouting, "Tu gu me so," which, when translated from Twi to English, means "pour it on me."

