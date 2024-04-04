Global site navigation

Medikal Drops Messages Of Bongo Ideas Begging Him For Money: "Sort Out Your Sowutuom Boy"
Medikal Drops Messages Of Bongo Ideas Begging Him For Money: "Sort Out Your Sowutuom Boy"

by  Geraldine Amoah
  • Multiple award-winning rapper Medikal shared a screenshot of the conversation between himself and controversial celebrity critic Bongo Ideas
  • The conversation was about Bongo Ideas begging him for money to pay bills and also for his recovery after he alleged that he was arrested and assaulted by the police
  • The conversation got many people tagging Bongo Ideas with a new name, MoMo Ideas

Ghanaian rapper Medikal revealed that controversial celebrity critic Bongo Ideas reached out to him in his X direct messages to beg for funds.

Bongo Ideas and Medikal in photos
Bongo Ideas and Medikal in photos. Image Credit: @Medikalbyk and @BongoIdeas
Source: Twitter

Bongo Ideas begs Medikal for money

Medikal's revelation came after a fan asked him about Bongo Ideas, and he responded by dropping a screenshot of their conversation dated April 2, 2024.

In the conversation, Bongo Ideas pleaded with the rapper to send him some money for his bill and recovery. In his message, he wrote:

"Yoo Medikal... trust you good. You need to send your Sowutuom boy something for his bills and recovery. Thanks."

Unfortunately for the controversial celebrity critic, the Kabutey Flow hitmaker was unhappy about his request. He responded by saying:

"You de craze. What if this nobu you. Unless I see you in person."

However, Bongo Ideas replied by saying that the X account was his verified account and that if Medikal wanted to confirm his identity, they could communicate on a video call.

He then told the rapper to send the location for picking up the funds for the following day, April 3, 2024.

However, in the caption of the post, Medikal was not certain of the date for the meetup and added that he might consider meeting him after his birthday on April 4, 2024, when he turns 32.

Below is a screenshot of the conversation between Medikal and Bongo Ideas.

Reactions to the messages between Medikal and Bongo Ideas

Below are reactions to the conversation between Medikal and Bongo Ideas:

@ItsTheD0n said:

But bongo too why? Akuffo addo dey take covid recovery levy you too small beatings them beat you u dey go around dey take recovery levy

@al_varo777 said:

Momo ideas

@MrKonaduApraku said:

Eii bi so them Dey do am for here MDK please Check you dm

@Lechiboroni said:

Doing what he knows best to do momo ideas

@charllycolegh said:

oohh MDK must you share this in the public domaiN? As u said he was in your DM. DM o not PM hooo

"He's been found": Police releases statement on Bongo Ideas after arrest reports

YEN.com.gh reported that the police released a statement on trending reports that Bongo Ideas had been allegedly arrested.

The statement denied any such arrest of Bongo Ideas, who is known in private life as Albert Nat Hyde.

According to the Ghana Police Service, their checks indicated that Bongo Ideas was at home at the time the statement was released.

Source: YEN.com.gh

