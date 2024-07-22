Shatta Wale Orders Casamigos, Belaire And Other Luxury Drinks In The Club, Video Trends
- Dancehall musician Shatta Wale flaunted his lavish lifestyle when he ordered expensive drinks in the club, Food Yard Gahna
- He was seated in his section when the waiters and waitresses brought Casamigos, Belair and other beverages to his table amid the hype from the MC
- The video excited many fans as they gushed over his lavish lifestyle, while other fans wished they had been there too meet their idol
Dancehall musician Shatta Wale caused a frenzy on social media when a video of him ordering expensive drinks in the club surfaced online.
He was spotted at Food Yard Ghana with friends and the place was filled with fans who wanted to catch a glimpse of him.
Shatta Wale in the club
In the video, Shatta Wale is in his section with friends when a group of waiters and waitresses who work in the club present expensive drinks to his table in the club in Accra.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Amid the hype from the MC for the night, an LED banner leading the procession read, "Welcome Shatta Wale.
Following the LED banner were the drinks for the On God crooner. The Belair bottles were placed on a chair and carried by a waiter. The Casamigos drink was in its custom packaging and the other bottles were either held by the beautiful waitresses or were in gold spiral cases.
The dancehall musician wore a top and trousers for his look. However, what stood out was his diamond jewellery, which flashed even in the dim light of the club.
Below is a video of Shatta Wale's luxury drinks arriving in style at his section in the club.
Reactions to the video
Many of Shatta Wale's fans admired how their idol was spending lavishly on alcoholic beverages in the club.
The reactions are below to the video:
issah_cubana said:
"Shatta Wale is the greatest of all time in Ghana music industry "
abenaboampongmaa said:
"Shatta still my GOAT Make government ban all shatta wale haters"
overwisegh said:
"Where are the effos real King don't force himself to shine till internity SM4LIFE 7️⃣"
citizensfitgh said:
"Wale performing at a pub now they are comparing him to someone who performed at a summer festival funny country."
mocksinwin said:
"So those saying where is efo nu are you all serious now? What's so special with being in Food yard? Aaaah Ghanaians paaa."
Shatta Wale's staunch fan cries uncontrollably during his performance
YEN.com.gh reported that a female fan of musician Shatta Wale was moved by his performance, dropping to her knees and weeping uncontrollably.
The musician was at the Hall Week concert held at Pent on the University of Ghana campus on Saturday, July 20, 2024.
Many people in the comments section hailed Shatta Wale's performance, while others talked about the lady's reaction.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. You can reach out to her at geraldine.amoah@yen.com.gh.