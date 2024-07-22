Dancehall musician Shatta Wale flaunted his lavish lifestyle when he ordered expensive drinks in the club, Food Yard Gahna

He was seated in his section when the waiters and waitresses brought Casamigos, Belair and other beverages to his table amid the hype from the MC

The video excited many fans as they gushed over his lavish lifestyle, while other fans wished they had been there too meet their idol

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale caused a frenzy on social media when a video of him ordering expensive drinks in the club surfaced online.

He was spotted at Food Yard Ghana with friends and the place was filled with fans who wanted to catch a glimpse of him.

Shatta Wale orders expensive drinks at Food Yard Ghana. Image Credit: @shattawalenima and @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale in the club

In the video, Shatta Wale is in his section with friends when a group of waiters and waitresses who work in the club present expensive drinks to his table in the club in Accra.

Amid the hype from the MC for the night, an LED banner leading the procession read, "Welcome Shatta Wale.

Following the LED banner were the drinks for the On God crooner. The Belair bottles were placed on a chair and carried by a waiter. The Casamigos drink was in its custom packaging and the other bottles were either held by the beautiful waitresses or were in gold spiral cases.

The dancehall musician wore a top and trousers for his look. However, what stood out was his diamond jewellery, which flashed even in the dim light of the club.

Below is a video of Shatta Wale's luxury drinks arriving in style at his section in the club.

Reactions to the video

Many of Shatta Wale's fans admired how their idol was spending lavishly on alcoholic beverages in the club.

The reactions are below to the video:

issah_cubana said:

"Shatta Wale is the greatest of all time in Ghana music industry "

abenaboampongmaa said:

"Shatta still my GOAT Make government ban all shatta wale haters"

overwisegh said:

"Where are the effos real King don't force himself to shine till internity SM4LIFE 7️⃣"

citizensfitgh said:

"Wale performing at a pub now they are comparing him to someone who performed at a summer festival funny country."

mocksinwin said:

"So those saying where is efo nu are you all serious now? What's so special with being in Food yard? Aaaah Ghanaians paaa."

Shatta Wale's staunch fan cries uncontrollably during his performance

YEN.com.gh reported that a female fan of musician Shatta Wale was moved by his performance, dropping to her knees and weeping uncontrollably.

The musician was at the Hall Week concert held at Pent on the University of Ghana campus on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

Many people in the comments section hailed Shatta Wale's performance, while others talked about the lady's reaction.

Source: YEN.com.gh