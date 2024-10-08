Shatta Wale, in a social media post, hit out at Neat FM for blacklisting him on their radio station

Media presenter Abena Moet called for the station to ban the SM Boss for insulting Dr Osei Kwame Despite

Shatta Wale's social media post triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has blasted the officials of Neat FM after he was recently blacklisted on their platform.

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale blasts Neat FM for blacklisting him.

Source: Instagram

During a recent programme on Neat FM, presenter Abena Moet called for a ban on the dancehall musician's songs on the airwaves after a fan made a music request to her colleague Ola Michael.

The controversial media personality explained that Shatta Wale's songs did not deserve airplay because of his unsavoury comments about Despite Media owner Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

The SM Boss insulted the famous businessman after MzGee's infamous live interaction with Medikal in May about the rapper's marital issues with Fella Makafui.

Shatta Wale blasts Neat FM for blacklisting

Shatta Wale took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) page to address Neat FM for their treatment of him.

The dancehall musician shared that he was unfazed by the radio station's decision as he does not benefit financially from his songs that receive airplay.

Shatta Wale bragged that he earns much money from the numerous streams he amasses on digital music platforms like YouTube and Apple Music.

He wrote:

"Herrrhh Neat FM ,you guys don’t respect erh ,How much will I even get in cash if you play my song on your radio …😂😂😂 The world has changed oo😂😂 ,can’t you see !!!! YouTube, Apple Music etc alone is paying me thousands of dollars than your village station ooo .. It’s sad ,but I won all these battles 💪."

Check out Shatta Wale's social media post below:

Shatta Wale's social media post stirs reactions

Shatta Wale's social media post triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

_sevenn6 commented:

"Everything is about money for you? If your music is being aired on their radio station do you know the benefits it comes with? It shouldn’t always be about money Nii."

Yaa_Jackson26 commented:

"Ola Michael has forgotten he will go on pension soon 😀 Despite Media people will come and go 😀😀."

Kharty_Khartun commented:

"King don’t mind them they want attention for you."

ChristopherSK3 commented:

"If eno be radio anka plenty people no go hear some of your wack songs. chale, we for grow."

elniino_GH said:

"Always trying to make it look as if people are hating on u, when you were the one who was insulting their boss and everyone there saying they shouldn’t talk about u, how then do u expect them to play ur song, now you’re here playing the victim 🤦🏾‍♂️."

Shatta Wale releases Accra Invasion Project teaser

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale shared the teaser for his upcoming Accra Invasion Project on social media.

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker also gave fans a sneak peek of some of the upcoming initiative's behind-the-scenes preparations and the emerging talents involved.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

