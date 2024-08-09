Ghanaian vocalist Cina Soul has released her debut single featuring Sarkodie and Asakaa rapper YGA O'Kenneth

The song comes ahead of the former Universal Music signee's highly anticipated sophomore album

The singer's new release with Sarkodie and YGA O'Kenneth has garnered significant positive reviews on social media

Ghanain singer Cina Soul has finally kickstarted her year with two new releases ahead of her sophomore album announced last year.

The singer's highly anticipated collaboration with Sarkodie and YGA O'Kenneth dropped on August 9.

The single produced by DJ Breezy blended Sarkodie's signature rap style with YGA O'Kenneth melodic hooks as they drool over love and loss.

Cina Soul honours her promise to fans

Cina Soul rose to fame after she emerged as a finalist of the 2014 edition of Vodafone Ghana Music Icons talent reality show.

Her catalogue includes infectious hit singles including Ojorley which was turned down by her former label, Universal Music.

On July 30, the singer shared a photo of her unreleased music stash with three songs with a poll asking fans to determine their most favourite.

Ghanaians react to Cina Soul's debut single this year

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Cina Soul's latest release featuring Sarkodie and O'Kenneth.

@1st_Optimistic said:

"Guys! @Cina_Soul's 'Too Bad' is a heart-wrenching symphony, featuring @sarkodie's intense verses and @Okenneth's soothing hooks. Together, they weave a poignant narrative of love and loss, their voices entwining in a beautiful, soul-stirring harmony that resonates deep within."

@legendary296 wrote:

"Forget the trends in Ghana @Cina_Soul latest be the hottest music in here what a track !!!🔥🎧."

@JamesTiger98 remarked:

Kofi Yesu and Landlord did justice to the song for Cina Soul. Storyline, Subject matter and everything was on point. Cina Soul's vocals is #TooBad."

Sarkodie mesmerised Cina Soul with her voice

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that DJ Breezy, the producer of Cina Soul's Too Bad had played Sarkodie's verse in the studio with the singer present.

The singer's reaction to hearing Sarkodie's voice on her track excited many fans and hiked up the anticipation for her resurgence.

